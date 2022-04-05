Boost Your Brows With This ‘Perfect’ Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Awards season is the prime time of year to gain beauty inspiration from our favorite stars. Thanks to those close-up shots on the red carpet, we get a front row seat to celebrity glamour. Lately, we’ve been transfixed by Hollywood’s bushy brows. How is it that all of these A-listers manage to have the fullest, most feathery eyebrows? Meanwhile, we seem to be losing strands on a regular basis. According to Self, it’s natural for hair to thin out over time — but we’re on a mission to bring back our bold brows!

After searching for the perfect product, we finally found an eyebrow treatment with multiple benefits. The Kosas brow tint gives Us the volume we want with the color we crave. As soon as you apply this long-wear gel, you’ll achieve a fluffier eyebrow look that noticeably fills in sparse hairs. It’s makeup magic! Keep reading for all the details.

An Allure Best of Beauty winner, the Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel is a cult-favorite beauty product for a reason. In a clinical study, 94% of participants experienced an increase in brow volume! And after a month of use, 100% agreed that their eyebrows had the ideal amount of tint.

This tinted treatment lifts, tints and fluffs your eyebrows all at once. The end result? Thicker brows that are pigmented with a sheen finish. You have 10 different shades to choose from to match your unique brow tone. Formulated with a trio of natural hair care actives, this brow gel also provides protection and nourishment for maximum growth potential. In addition to the cruelty-free, vegan ingredients, this product features plant-based microfibers for texture and a soft spoolie for volume.

If we had to sum up all of the reviews for this eyebrow gel in one word, it would be perfect. “Perfect, in every way,” one customer gushed. “Not too thick or goopy, easy to use, really natural-looking.” Another shopper declared, “The best tinted eyebrow gel I have ever used! It makes my brows super volumized, fluffy but still incredibly soft! So, so happy about the purchase and it’s my holy grail for everyday brows!” And according to another reviewer, “It’s the perfect duo for sparse eyebrows. The ingredients are the best, it’s safe for my sensitive skin. I love how it makes my eyebrow appear in the best shape possible along with the staying power for an all-day makeup look.”

Have only good hair days from here on out with the Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel!

