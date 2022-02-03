Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eyebrows sometimes feel like a disobedient pet. Just like our furry friends, brows are also fluffy — and they can be difficult to tame. If only our unruly brows could respond to our commands to “stay” in place. We’re all about being wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, but setting hairs in place has proven to be a challenge.

One star who has perfectly plump eyebrows is Nina Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries alum recently shared her beauty secret with Allure: “After the brows are done, I use Benefit’s 24-Hour Brow Setter,” the 33-year-old actress said. “This is an eyebrow gel that really stays on for a while, which I like, because I have been known to jump into a pool or two at a party. I’ve been kind of brushing them upwards first, kind of against the grain of the hair, so that they stick out like crazy — looks like a Tim Burton movie almost. And then I, on the other side with the brush, kind of rein them in if I have to, if they want too far in either direction. And the great thing about this product is the brush is very precise so you can really manipulate each hair if there’s one out of place where you don’t like it. There you go, these are some wild brows.”

Keep your brows wild yet secure with Benefit’s 24-Hour Brow Setter Setting Gel, available now at Amazon!

Get the Benefit 24-Hr Brow Setter Setting Gel Clear for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shape and sculpt your eyebrows with the Benefit 24-Hour Brow Setter, a clear setting gel with a full day of staying power. The custom-bolded dual-sided wand evenly coats brow hairs with precise application. Featuring a flexible, flake-free formula, this quick-dry product locks eyebrows in place. In a self-evaluation study, 100% of women said that this setting gel controlled their brow hairs. You can achieve a natural, feathered or brow laminated look depending on how you groom your brows with the brush’s bristles.

Dobrev is not the only fan of this Benefit Brow Setter! One shopper even dubbed this product a “perfect eyebrow tamer.” Another customer claimed, “This eyebrow gel saves my life. My eyebrows are super big and bushy and out of control but this sets them wherever I brush them and they stay all day.” Incredible! “My eyebrow hairs tend to have a mind of their own, and this is a great product for keeping them set in place all day,” said one reviewer. “I highly recommend this product if you have unruly eyebrows.” Take control of your brows with this clear setting gel by Benefit.

