Intensify Your Workouts for 2020 With These Top-Rated ‘Sauna Pants’





What’s your New Year’s resolution for 2020? Honestly, ours is kind of the same as it was last year…and the year before that…and the year before that. To become fitter, healthier and more confident. To finally change up our habits, eat better and have more effective workouts that don’t turn into us lying down on our yoga mat for an hour scrolling through deals on our phone!

We highly believe in the motivational power of cute workout clothing itself, but when that cute clothing can also physically enhance our gym sessions? Now we’re talking. Interested? Who wouldn’t be? Don’t worry, because we picked out a pair that may do just that, and no, it’s not seriously expensive. How does under $25 sound?

Get the TrainingGirl High Waist Sauna Sweat Pants for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

These “sweat pants” come in the form of sleek leggings. These leggings are lined in neoprene, which actually may help you sweat up to three times more than you normally would during a workout, therefore burning more calories. It sounds intense, and it is — but these pants are actually soft and lightweight, so even though you’ll be sweating in them, you won’t be overheating. Just remember to hydrate before and after any workout!

Hundreds of shoppers can’t get enough of these TrainingGirl pants, saying the quality is top notch and that they’re buying pair after pair. They love how they intensify their workouts in the best way, and they simply adore the way they look and feel in them. Those who have tested out other neoprene leggings are also seriously impressed, mentioning how unlike others, these are actually super flattering and don’t make any noise when you move in them!

These compression pants aren’t see-through, making them squat-proof, but they are totally stretchy to help you out whether you’re practicing the splits (2020 is your year!) or slaying a kickboxing class. They have a wide, high-rise waistband that shapes, smooths and doesn’t roll down, as well as a breathable gusset. One of our favorite features? A zip pocket below the right hip, which is perfect for safely storing essential belongings like a phone or keys during outdoor workouts!

These sauna pants also feature color panels that streamline your entire look, meaning they’re not only cute for the gym, but for outside of it too if you’re looking to step up your athleisure game in the new year. Another resolution added to the list…and already checked off as soon as you add these leggings to your cart and place that order!

