This 40%-Off Fringe Cocktail Dress Brings the ’20s Into the 21st Century





The ‘20s are coming back and we could not be more excited. Sequins, fringe, headbands, bobs, dropped waistlines, T-strap shoes, short skirts and all..that…jazz! It may be a full century after the 1920s, but that doesn’t mean the decade’s famous flapper fashion has been forgotten. It just means that there’s a much more modern way of nailing it!

When we spotted this dress, we fell in love instantly. The fun fringe details and swingy hem are all about the 1920s, but the delicate late and silhouette keep things contemporary for the 2020s. One thing we know? That we need it as we enter the new year. Another thing we know? That this beauty is on sale right now for 40% off!

Get the Harlyn Strapless Fringe Cocktail Dress (originally $188) for just $113 at Nordstrom!

We have to say, we’re pretty big fans of saving $75 on, well, pretty much anything. For this dress specifically though, it just feels that much sweeter. It’s easily going to be our go-to piece for any wedding or cocktail party going forward, and it’s totally fitting for New Year’s Eve parties for the entire decade to come (and beyond)!

This Harlyn dress is strapless, but don’t let that leave you hesitating. The torso features hidden boning to help it maintain structure and to provide support, and that’s on top of a hidden rubber backing to further help hold it in place!

The bodice is fitted, and there’s a back-zip closure to keep you locked in and looking flawless all night long. We also love how the strapless look leaves so much room for accessorizing — whether with layered chain necklaces or a statement-making choker!

Get the Harlyn Strapless Fringe Cocktail Dress (originally $188) for just $113 at Nordstrom!

This all-black dress is lined, featuring a pretty lace overlay throughout. Its scalloped trim peeks out over the sweetheart neckline, scalloping again just above the knee before the fringe takes over, which actually repeats this pattern. The fringe ends below the knee, letting us move easily as it swings around gorgeously with every step (or twirl) we take!

This dress is fitted up top, but the fabric gathers at the natural waist before dropping into a more relaxed fit throughout the hips. A reviewer called it “super flattering,” giving us even more insight as to why they “highly recommend” this dress — as if we weren’t already convinced the moment we saw it!

With such an amazing sale price, this eye-catching ‘20s must-have might not even stay totally in stock until the new year arrives — so if you’re in love, we say order it now and start the new decade off in style. Don’t forget to add a bold lip and a shimmering bag too!

Get the Harlyn Strapless Fringe Cocktail Dress (originally $188) for just $113 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Harlyn here and other cocktail dresses available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!