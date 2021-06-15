This Top-Rated Mask Is Leaving Reviewers With Baby-Soft Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Achieving the smooth, flawless complexion of your dreams is definitely a process. It requires far more than putting time and energy into your skincare routine to see results. It’s all about finding the right products, and that work takes a great deal of trial and error.

If you’re anything like Us, you’re constantly evolving your skincare regimen to discover exactly what works for you. Even if you have the proper cleansers, toners and moisturizers, masks are a great way to break up your daily routine. If you want to give your skin a serious boost of renewal, this mud mask from New York Biology can clean out all of the excess gunk from your pores and reveal seriously soft skin in the process.

Get the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’ve all heard the phrase “as soft as a baby’s bottom,” and shoppers say this mask gives their skin that incredible feeling. Mud masks like this one are known for their purifying powers, which provide a necessary detox.

It’s designed to help cleanse your pores and get rid of excess oil, impurities and dead skin cells. Clogged pores can create an uneven skin texture and also lead to annoying acne, which is why it’s important to use masks like this one regularly to keep your skin looking clean and smooth.

We would definitely use this mask to target any problem areas on the face — specifically the T-zone, which tends to be the oiliest. Even though this is a deep cleansing mask, shoppers say that it doesn’t feel like it’s completely drying their skin out. Once they rinse it off after leaving it on for about 10 minutes until it’s dry, they are left with skin that feels soft and refreshed. We would start out by using this mask once or twice a week. Clean pores and glowing skin may be right around the corner!

