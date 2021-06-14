Olivia Munn Relies on This ‘Energy’ Facial to Keep Her Skin Looking Bright

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We consider ourselves beauty aficionados and know a good skincare product when we see one, but that doesn’t make Us total experts. We’re always on the hunt for new suggestions — specifically ones that come from the lips of our favorite celebrities.

One star that we’re always in awe of is Olivia Munn. Every time we see her step out on a red carpet or get snapped by the paparazzi, we can’t believe how radiant her skin looks! We’ve been desperate to learn her secrets, and she recently revealed that she relies on this quick exfoliating mask to help keep her complexion looking on point at all times.

Get the Youth to the People Resurfacing Energy Facial for $54, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Munn shared her daily skincare routine in an exclusive interview with People, and the 40-year-old singled out this clean vegan facial product from Youth to the People. It may help your skin look completely revived after just one use! It’s designed to gently break down dead skin cells that might be lingering in order to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion. Users in a clinical trail said that after just one use, they felt that their skin was softer, while 96% said it looked smoother and 93% noticed that their skin felt exfoliated without any type of irritation!

This facial is incredibly simple to use and won’t add a lot of extra time to your nightly skincare routine. After cleansing, all you have to do is apply a thin layer onto wet skin and leave it on for two minutes so that the exfoliating enzymes can activate. After that, massage the product in circular motions into your skin for about a minute and rinse it off. The brand recommends starting out by using this treatment just once a week before your skin is used to it.

If you have sensitive skin and are worried about using exfoliators, this product might be the right fit for you! One reviewer said that this facial treatment is “one of the best” options they’ve used yet, and that “it really does brighten” your complexion. Tons of other shoppers say that you’ll see results almost instantly and claim your skin will feel instantly revived with the help of this exfoliating facial. If it will help Us channel Munn’s effortless glow, we’re all about it — shop now!

