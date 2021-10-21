Nicole Kidman Relies on This Styling Cream for ‘Curls Without Frizz’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Curly hair is so, so beautiful. But let’s be real — it’s also the hardest the manage. When it’s styled just right, it’s totally glamorous and glorious, but you never quite know how it’s going to dry every time you wash it. It’s always a chance.

We’re sick of gambling when it comes to our hair. We want guaranteed good hair days. We want our curls to live their best lives and to twist and bounce and shine to the max day after day. That’s why we’re taking a cue from curly hair queen herself, the iconic Nicole Kidman, who once revealed her go-to products for frizz-free hair!

Get the Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream for just $34 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Also available at Amazon!

Kidman once spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her beauty faves, and here’s what she revealed when asked about hair products: “I have naturally curly hair, and if I’m on holiday I’ll air-dry it. For curls without frizz, I use Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Curl and Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream.”

This Moroccanoil cream is a leave-in treatment created to hydrate and condition hair. If you’re looking to smooth flyaways, eliminate frizz and keep hair looking fresh and lively even a day (or more) after a wash, this is the type of product you’ll want ready to go on your vanity. Use it with or without a blow dryer!

This cream is infused with argan oil, so if you’re looking for shine and softness, then look no further. It offers a soft, natural-feeling hold as well so you can get definition without the rock-hard look and feel of hairspray or gel. Reviewers actually say their hair “feels soft like silk” after using it!

Reviewers aren’t done raving out this styling cream there. They also note how their locks are “much easier to manage” with it, and how it delivers results “without it weighing down [their] hair or making it oily.” They’re calling it “the very best detangler and moisturizer” they’ve ever used. One of our favorite reviews actually noted how it turned their “straw-like hair into amazing awesomeness.” We can definitely get behind results like that!

To use this styling cream, simply apply one to two pumps to damp hair after a shower, or even to totally dry hair. No need to worry about zoning out too hard and suddenly realizing your hair is dry and you’ve missed that elusive damp period. Apply from mid-lengths to ends, not roots, and then style as usual — either heat drying or letting it dry naturally like Kidman prefers on vacation. Voila! Stunning!

