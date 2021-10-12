These Iconic Nike Sneakers Come in So Many Unique Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Without question, Air Force 1s are Nike’s most popular sneaker style. According to a recent report, they bring in at least $800 million per year in sales alone — which is mind-boggling to think about! These sneakers have been on the footwear market for decades, and evolved massively since their inception — but the one pair we see on a consistent basis is the classic all-white version.

Now listen — we have nothing against the traditional white Air Force 1 aesthetic. These sneakers are completely timeless and pretty much go with any outfit — even dresses and suits! That being said, we’re just thinking of how to shake things up a bit, which is why we’re currently obsessed with the fun, unique and colorful updates to these staple sneakers!

Get the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker with free shipping for prices starting at $110, available at Nordstrom!

When we saw all of the bright color combos available, we instantly fell in love. Each colorway features different pastel shades that pop out and make a major statement. What we adore about these Air Force 1s is that they stay true to the traditional structure, but offer up a major twist.

This pair in particular is known as the “Shadow” style, which basically means that key details are designed in a way to appear that there’s a shadow behind them. If you pay close attention, you can see that the “swoosh” and “AIR” logos are double-layered, allowing for the bold hues to truly shine!

In contrast to the tried-and-true Air Force 1s, the platform on the heel is also a bit taller on these sneakers. Who doesn’t mind a little bit of extra height? Essentially, you’re getting double of everything with these shoes — which is why they’re our pick if you want a more unique take on the legendary Nike sneaker.

If you do want to stay loyal to the all-white vibe but stand out from the pack at the same time, these “Shadow” sneakers are the way to go. There is a white option up for grabs for anyone who wants to keep it neutral — so don’t fret. Considering the street-style success of Air Force 1s, be prepared for constant compliments once your grail arrives!

