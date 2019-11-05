



We wish we could smooth out our under-eye area as quickly as a steamer takes the wrinkles out of our clothing, but we know it’s not quite such a simple feat. We might need a little help concealing while our skincare works its magic over the long term — and, hey, if we can cover up some blemishes and hyperpigmentation while we’re at it, we wouldn’t have it any other way!

No one knows better than celebrity makeup artists when it comes to concealing. They’re responsible for creating and recreating perfection over and over again, making sure their A-list clients always look flawless on red carpets, during interviews and at photo shoots. Nikki Bella is one of those clients, and her long-time makeup artist Eileen Sandoval recently used this concealer to create what Bella commented was her “favorite glam” ever!

Bella is a woman of many talents, transitioning from professional wrestling into entrepreneurship with ease alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, all the while becoming a beloved reality TV star. Basically, she’s always on the go and always getting made up. Sandoval even called Bella her “muse” in a recent Instagram post where she revealed this Jouer Cosmetics concealer as part of the star’s glam for the day!

Shoppers everywhere are also loving this concealer, comparing it to the famous Shape Tape by Tarte. They say it has a “very soft, realistic finish” that “looks perfect every time” and “blends seamlessly” with their foundation. They’re also so impressed with how long-lasting it is, one commenting that they “can easily wear this [concealer] for a 10-hour work day and it still looks good at the end of the day.”

One of the best qualities of this full-coverage concealer? That it’s available in a large range of 25 shades, from Snow to Ebony and all of the cool and warm tones in between! The good qualities don’t end there though. This concealer has a beautiful soft matte finish with a near-skin look to it — no creases, no visible buildup. It may have people questioning if we’ve ever been tired in our entire life once we apply just a thin layer to our under-eye area!

Another amazing aspect of this concealer is that it also acts as skincare, infused with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid and the protective resveratrol, which together may smooth imperfections while strengthening our skin’s natural moisture barrier. This formula even has the antioxidant-rich vitamin E and anise fruit extract to make our complexion glow like no other — except maybe Bella’s!

This concealer is dermatologist-tested and certified cruelty-free, along with vegan, gluten-free and paraben-free, so what are we waiting for? Let’s make that A-list glam our own!

