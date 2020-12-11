This Cozy Sherpa Dress Will Feel Like You’re Wearing a Bathrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the best feelings in the world is slipping on a plush bathrobe following a hot shower or right after waking up. The coziness is just so irresistible! If we could channel that energy 24/7, we certainly would — but we simply can’t wear bathrobes all day long. Wait a second… can we?

Well, not exactly, but we found a dress from Nirovien that’s made from an ultra-soft material that essentially feels like a trusty robe. The only difference? It can be styled in various ways, making it a socially-acceptable garment that can be worn outside of the house. This is the casual fashion holy grail!

See it: Get the Nirovien Women’s Long Sherpa Color Block Fuzzy Fleece Tunic Sweatshirt Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

While we’ve seen plenty of sherpa hoodies, vests and jackets on the market this winter, we don’t think we’ve come across a full-on sherpa dress like this! Quite frankly, it’s about time — sherpa is one of the trendiest and most comfortable materials out there, so rendering it in dress form was the logical next step. This piece has extra long sleeves, and the length of the hem varies depending on your body type.

One shopper suggests that you order a size up to nail the fit on all fronts. But here’s the thing — this is meant to be an oversized dress, not a form-fitting number. A slightly exaggerated and loose silhouette is the goal here!

It’s currently available in six color-blocked patterns. There are neutral hues (think white, grey and green) and one option that’s entirely pink — which is perfect for those with a bold sense of style. As we plan on spending a lot more time at home during the holidays this year, this dress is essential.

Having gear to relax in is key — there’s no reason to fuss with restrictive fashion and fancy frocks for a chill night on the couch with family. If you do have a festive brunch on the books, add tights, knee-high boots and jewelry, and you can definitely rock this dress around town. Prepare for some major jealousy — it will be immediately clear you’re the comfiest in the room!

