This Bestselling Blouse Is the Perfect Blend of Fancy and Casual

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lace has been a popular fashion staple for years, and with good reason. The second it’s incorporated in a basic piece, there’s instantly a feminine, romantic touch. While it’s typically used as an overlay on top of another material, we just found a stunning top that reimagines the fabulous fabric and puts it front and center. Plus, it’s an Amazon bestseller!

This blouse from MIHOLL is attracting shoppers across the country because of its show-stopping sleeves! While the rest of the garment is relatively simple, the lace sleeves are so classy — proving this is an item that you can wear for any sophisticated occasion on the calendar.

Get the MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouse for prices starting at just one $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

There’s no lining on this breathable blouse, which is what allows the delicate lace to shine in all its glory. While this means it may not be the most practical match for winter’s frigid climate, you can always layer a long-sleeve shirt underneath if you’re looking for a boost in the warmth department.

This top is available in two styles: the lace version (pictured) and a mesh version with tiny pom-poms attached. The second option has more texture in the sleeves, but both are equally as impressive. You can’t go wrong, so the choice is entirely yours!

Get the MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouse for prices starting at just one $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

As mentioned, the rest of this blouse’s design is straightforward and sleek. Its longer hem drops below the hips, leaving a traditional crewneck neckline on top. The balloon-style sleeves are cuffed at the wrists to create a gorgeous shape, while the bodice is made from a lightweight knit material that’s just as comfortable as your most beloved tee! The best part about this blouse is that while it looks elevated and somewhat fancy, it won’t feel at all constricting. Consider this an everyday essential — with a slight upgrade!

See it: Get the MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouse for prices starting at just one $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MIHOLL and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!