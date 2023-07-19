17 No-Gap Bras Suited for Smaller Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for bras is a tricky task no matter what your cup size is — but for this roundup, we’re focusing on bras which function particularly well for smaller busts. One of the most common issues you may have come across is the gaping problem — a.k.a. the awkward space between your actual chest and the bra itself.

So, our mission was to specifically seek out bra styles which most reviewers claim to fit flawlessly. We’ve included everything from wire-free options, to underwire bras as well as some more casual bralettes you can rockc on your off days. Check out our finds below!

Underwire Bras

1. Everyone needs an everyday t-shirt bra, and this beauty from Maidenform is one of the best — originally $48, now $23!

2. The plunge neckline on this Calvin Klein bra is ideal for low-cut styles, and it also serves some extra oomph courtesy of the push-up — starting at $20!

3. We love that the cups on this Calvin Klein strapless bra are cut a bit lower, which makes it blend in seamlessly with your outfits — only $31!

4. Shoppers confirm this Natori bra has absolutely “no gaps,” and it’s one of their all-time favorites — starting at $38!

5. If you’re looking for a ton of push-up action, this Deyllo bra can reportedly add two cup sizes — starting at $26!

6. But if you don’t want that much padding in your push-up style, this bra from Lily of France is said to boost you by just one cup size — starting at $17!

7. This classic bra from Wingslove is the ultimate demi-cut style and has a chic low scoop-neck design — starting at $28!

8. We all deserve a great go-to date night bra, and this glamorous pick from Smart & Sexy is one of the best — starting at only $12!

Wireless Bras

9. Wearing a sticky adhesive bra is much easier when you have a smaller chest, so we had to include this set from Cmojsk — originally $26, now $22!

10. Shoppers are happy with the comfortable, snug fit of this flexible Maidenform bra — originally $40, now $19!

11. If you haven’t found the right wireless bra, shoppers say this one from Warner’s has fully converted them — originally $44, now $21!

12. This awesome style from Warner’s provides plenty of lift and shape (no wires necessary!) — starting at $20!

Bralettes and Lounge Bras

13. A triangle bralette is absolutely perfect for smaller busts, and this pick from Calvin Klein is arguably one of the most iconic — starting at $33!

14. This Maidenform bralette may be one of the most beautiful lace styles we’ve seen to date — only $17!

15. We love stocking up on longline sports bras, like this one from THE GYM PEOPLE, because they can double as basic crop tops — starting at $22!

16. This FP Movement lace bralette is one of our favorites for the summertime — on sale for $29!

17. This SPANX bralette is unlined and made to look as stunningly seamless as their shapewear — get it for $48!

