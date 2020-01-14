Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Staying on top of your New Year’s resolutions can be hard, even if we’re just two weeks into 2020. In terms of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it’s all about the process of trial and error. Whether you’re trying to find out what workout regimen is best or wellness changes you want to make in your life, it’s definitely okay to make adjustments as we move further into the year.

Finding a diet that works with your lifestyle can be especially difficult. If you’re looking to try something new, then might we suggest testing out this top-ranked diet plan for 2020, and use the Noom app to stay on top of it all!

See it: Kick off your 2020 the right way with a two-week trial of Noom today!

According to U.S. News, the diet plan that’s earned the number one spot for 2020 is the Mediterranean diet. It’s actually a fairly simple diet to follow and it’s completely customizable to fit your specific needs. There are no foods that are truly “not allowed” when following the Mediterranean diet — just significant restrictions on certain types of protein and dairy products.

But even the simplest of diet plans can be hard to follow at times, which is where the Noom app comes into play. Noom is basically the equivalent of keeping a motivating force in your pocket with you at all times. When you give this program a try, you start out by taking a quick assessment of what your health and weight loss goals are. It will then provide a personalized plan that can help you reach your goals, as well as a tangible date of when you can expect those goals to be met should you follow Noom’s suggestions.

See it: Kick off your 2020 the right way with a two-week trial of Noom today!

But another feature that Noom provides is a dedicated Goal Specialist that you can consult whenever you have a question — namely when it comes to dieting. You can discuss the Mediterranean diet plan and figure out what meals and portions are appropriate for you, given your own personal health and fitness regimen. You can get answers to any questions that you may have within minutes, which is totally life-changing!

Noom also helps keep you motivated by setting up smaller goals that you can reach along the way on your wellness journey, and celebrate those small victories to keep you going. It’s never too late to change your lifestyle in an effort to make yourself healthier, so why not give Noom a try to see if their program and services are right for you?

See it: Kick off your 2020 the right way with atwo-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!