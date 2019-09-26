



Has anyone else noticed that we’re always planning ahead? We’re constantly looking to the future as if we’re incapable of living in the now and enjoying the moment. Now, it’s not exactly our fault that we’re this way. Society has set an example and many of Us are just living up to it. But that doesn’t mean we have to live this way forever. In fact, we have the power to change it at any time.

How? Let’s start small. Go ahead and forget those long-term goals that are 5 or 10 years down the line! Take a step back. Start with this week and the week after that. And instead of calling them “goals,” let’s reference this as “making a change.” What’s the change we should all be making? Improving our quality of life, of course. Now, how can we do that? Easy. With this two-week free trial of Noom that will make our futures brighter than ever.

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom is a complete game-changer in our books. Why is that? Think about how difficult our daily routines can be. It doesn’t matter how hard we try to schedule and plan ahead — life happens! We’re constantly re-arranging our schedules to pack everything in. The first thing to go when we’re doing that? Our free time. And that means we can say sayonara to those workouts. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Not anymore.

Enter: Noom. This app-driven program is looking to provide users with the flexibility and versatility we all need. How can it do that? It’ll void out all of those grueling gym sessions and wasteful afternoons spent meal prepping, and instead, do it all for Us. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it? It does, and want to know what’s even better? It starts small.

Remember how we said we’re always planning ahead? We are, and we love how Noom is looking to take the reigns here so we can live in the now and enjoy the present. But how? Let’s start by downloading this app to any smartphone. From there, all we have to do is answer a series of questions pertaining to our current habits. The point of all of this? Simple. To gather the information necessary to determine what program best suits our lifestyle goals. Maybe we’re emotional eaters, or new to working out. Perhaps it’s something else. Doesn’t matter! The Noom Specialist will figure out all of the logistics to follow.

Now, what’s a “Noom Specialist,” you ask? Only our new lifeline. Think of this virtual host as your new best friend. They will provide all of the comfort, support, and guidance to be successful on our Noom journey. Even better? They’ll provide you with the keys you need to be successful on said journey. All jokes aside, we know we sound a bit like DJ Khaled by referring to them as “keys,” but that’s the only way to sum them up.

The first key? It’s all about your purpose. Are you looking to lose weight? Build fat? Do both? Great! Noom will draw up a workout routine that can do all of that and more. Best of all? Most routines can be done in the comfort of our own homes. The second key? Noom will provide an easy-to-follow menu. Not only will it draw you away from those unhealthy eating habits, but it’ll bring you into the arms of healthier alternatives. Lastly? It’ll provide educational assistance to understand why we’re making these decisions. What is triggering Us to be this way or that way? In doing so, Noom will unlock an entirely different lifestyle for users — one that will provide a healthier, brighter future!

