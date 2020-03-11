How Switching Up Your Diet and Daily Routine Could Help Fight Off Sickness

Everyone is on high alert lately about staying healthy, paying extra close attention to hand-washing guides (and memes) in between squirts of hand sanitizer and swipes of disinfecting wipes. But is there more we can do? Masks may not be too effective, but know what can be? Food!

We obviously know that changing up our diet and exercise routine can have a major effect on our long-term health, but what about when it comes to our day-to-day well-being? It turns out your daily routine can actually have a huge effect on that too. But where to start first? Let Noom help you with that!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

When it comes to eating, a balanced meal can do more than help us achieve our dream body. When we have the right kinds of vitamins and minerals on our plate, we may actually be strengthening our immune system. If we’re eating mostly processed foods and sugar, however, our body could be weakened against oncoming colds. The other issue here is that too much sugar can lead to crashing, which means a decrease in physical activity — which could mean an even weaker defense system!

Drinking also can have a huge effect on our health. Obviously we should drink plenty of water, but we get that it’s not like everyone’s suddenly going to give up alcohol. And there’s no need, as long as we drink in moderation. One study found that having five or more drinks in two hours (or four or more for women) can actually disrupt the immune system for up to 24 hours — leaving us vulnerable to germs and contagions. Long-term alcohol misuse can also result in a weakened immune system. That’s why it’s best to have a Goal Specialist help you sort out your portions and picks through Noom’s program, which is customized to fit every individual user!

Another thing we can do, as we briefly touched on before, is stay active. Cardio will increase our heart rate, which means our circulation increases, which means our white blood cells receive a boost to help them fight off viruses and bacteria. You can either hit up the gym, go for a brisk walk in the park or even work out at home on your yoga mat or through a video game. Staying active may also help keep stress hormones, another possible risk to our immune system, away!

With one-on-one help from a Noom Goal Specialist, motivation from a community of other Noomers, countless recipes and tricks to try and even an easy-to-use food tracking and color-coded system, these lifestyle changes will be laid out clearly in front of you, with small goals you’ll be hitting in no time. You’ll soon realize just how simple it can be to make huge changes in your life, and that includes strengthening your immune system!

