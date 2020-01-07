Struggling With Your Resolution? Here’s Why Noom Might Be Best for You

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re a week into 2020, and if we’re being honest, some of Us are already struggling with maintaining the New Year’s resolutions we set for ourselves. We always manage to start out the year strong, but it can be very easy to quickly fall back into old and unhealthy habits.

There’s no shame in veering away from your resolutions though. Sometimes life gets in the way and we have to adjust to sudden changes and create lifestyle habits that fit our needs best — particularly when it comes to diet and exercise. If you’re struggling to find the healthy balance that will work best for you, then you might want to consider giving Noom a try!

Noom is an app that’s committed to helping you reach whatever your health and wellness goals are. It does so by instilling habits that lead to long-lasting results — it isn’t a short term solution. What the program aims to do is to create a totally unique plan that fits your lifestyle perfectly. No two plans are created the same, which ensures that it’s completely tailored to you.

You start out by completing a questionnaire that asks you about everything — including how often you eat in a day, how regular your eating and exercise habits are and countless other questions that are designed to make your plan as personalized as possible. After you complete the survey, Noom will generate a plan that’s specifically for you and you alone — and will also provide you with an approximate date of when you can expect to reach your ultimate goal should you follow the plan consistently. You can give your Noom plan a try at a discounted rate for two weeks, and continue it after the trial period if you totally fall in love with it!

It’s honestly quite motivating to see a tangible date of when you’re expected to reach your goal, which is what makes the Noom program so appealing. But that’s just the main objective that you’re aiming for. Noom also includes smaller milestones within the longer program period that keep you motivated throughout your wellness journey.

The Noom program actually encourages to celebrate the achievement of smaller, short-term goals — they believe that these moments are equally as important. Smaller victories mean that we’re inching closer to our ultimate happiness, and we can’t think of a better motivator than that!

