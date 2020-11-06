Stress Eating? See How Noom Can Soothe Your Mind and Help You Lose Weight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This has been a seriously stressful time for…basically everybody. The pandemic is still affecting the entire nation, Election Day has turned into Election Days and now the holidays are coming up. Sure, the holidays are fun, but let’s not deny the stress that comes with them — especially this year. How are you dealing with the stress?

While we’d like to say that every time we get a little stressed out we light a candle, put on a sheet mask and listen to calming sounds of rain while lounging back in the bathtub, we don’t quite always succeed in taking such a healthy approach. A fast and easy solution? Snacking. Stress eating can feel good in the moment, but it always ends in regret, especially if you’ve been struggling to lose weight or get fit. Nutrition is obviously essential for your overall health, but if you’re eating when you’re not actually hungry or opting for sugary, processed snacks, you’re doing much more harm than good!

If the thought of adding a weight loss program to your life right now only stresses you out more, just keep reading. We’re not telling you to take on a difficult transition like suddenly switching to keto or veganism. A lot of diets out there have very strict rules, and while they can sometimes work, they feel soulless and often result in only short-term success. They’re not made to help you succeed in the long run, and they’re only stuck on the physical rules instead of diving into your mental state. If you want a health and wellness program that actually seeks to understand you and help you, you need to try Noom.

Noom is an app-driven program that creates a totally customized experience for each and every person who signs up. Your plan can be adjusted based on your goals, your body type, your dietary preferences, your budget, your schedule, your lifestyle — anything! How? Each Noomer gets their very own Goal Specialist who can offer them one-on-one support and help them craft a perfect plan for success!

All of Noom’s Goal Specialists are trained in cognitive behavioral therapy, so if you’ve been stress eating, you can already see why this is our recommendation. With Noom, you can not only figure out other ways to deal with stress, but also figure out what is causing that stress, how to prevent it in the future and how to adjust your perspective so it doesn’t negatively affect you!

While the Goal Specialists are a huge bonus you get with Noom, you’ll find there is so much more when you sign up. You get the support of other Noomers, tips, psych tricks, recipes, a step counter, a food tracker — pretty much everything you need to live a happy, healthy lifestyle. Already starting to feel better? Sign up for a trial today and see how good you feel once you get started!

