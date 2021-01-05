Users Average 18 Lbs in Just 16 Weeks With This Weight Loss Program

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We kick off every new year with the same resolutions, but if we’re being honest, they can quickly become forgotten. It’s all about finding the ideal plan that works for you — specifically when it comes to weight loss and getting fit.

If you want to see long-lasting results and haven’t had much luck in the dieting department, you may want to give Noom a try this time around. We’ve been huge fans of this program for quite some time, and if you’re fed up with your wellness efforts, Noom can be a great resource for you! It’s a super personalized method geared toward weight loss and keeping those pesky pounds off, which is precisely why it’s gotten so popular.

Get started on your health journey with the help of Noom today!

First things first: Noom is not a diet plan. In fact, you can still eat whatever you want while following the Noom way of life. We know, we know — it seems impossible. How could you possibly lose weight while still indulging in the foods that you love?

Here’s how they do it: Noom breaks up foods into three color categories. The green foods represent the healthiest tier, while the yellow foods have a higher caloric content — and anything that falls under the red umbrella accounts for more indulgent options. Noom hopes to teach users how to create a balanced diet that doesn’t feel too restrictive. This type of plan may be way more appealing to you than other options out there. It simply isn’t as rigid as similar programs, which is why many (including influencers) regularly sing its praises. It’s due to this personalized approach that Noom users reportedly lose 18 pounds in just four months on average!

Get started on your health journey with the help of Noom today!

Our favorite part about Noom is that it’s a community. You’re not alone in your weight loss journey, even if you’re the only one of your friends who’s focusing on their figure at the moment. Noom places you into virtual groups that have a designated coach to keep you motivated. This holistic approach is beloved by users all over the country. You’re not just following a diet — you’re interacting with the app on a daily basis. From improving your quality of life to nailing down your exercise regimen, the support system is there — and it’s incredibly useful. You may be on the path to shedding pounds stat with Noom on your side!

See it: Get started on your health journey with the help of Noom today!

Need more info? Check out everything that Noom has to offer here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!