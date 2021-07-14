Our 11 Favorite Sandal Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Up to 44% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you haven’t heard by now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon Us! While it’s one of the most exciting shopping events of the year, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’re here to make your life easier by providing you with all of the best deals. We’re big shoe shoppers, and there’s still plenty of summertime left to rock a fresh pair of sandals!

Whether you want a pair for everyday wear or need some special heels for nights out on the town, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our top picks!

These Classic Mules

Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal

You can’t go wrong with mules like these. They’re comfortable, easy to throw on and go with everything!

Get the Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $40 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Block Heel Sandals

Steve Madden Tangible Sandal

The heelson these sandals is stacked high, but the overall design makes them feel super supportive. Plus, that suede is so luxe!

Get the Steve Madden Tangible Sandal (originally $120) on sale with free shipping for just $80 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Square-Toe Mule Heels

Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal

It’s all about the square toe right now, and these heels are serving up Instagram influencer vibes!

Get the Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $80 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Seriously Comfy Wedges

These are great wedges to wear if you deal with foot pain but still want to get some height from your shoes!

Get the Eileen Fisher Wylee Platform Wedge Sandal (originally $215) on sale with free shipping for just $140 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Date Night Heels

Shoppers say that these heels are their favorites to wear when they’re dressing up for a glam night out!

Get the KARL LAGERFELD Cieone Sandal (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for just $67 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Simple Heeled Sandals

Everyone should have a pair of sandals like these ready to go in their wardrobe. They’re the ideal heels to throw on when you want to feel comfy but chic!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Petra Block Heel Sandal (originally $135) on sale with free shipping for just $80 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Bestselling Athletic Slides

Thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with these slides. They’re a dream to slip on if you’re stepping out for a quick errand or coffee run.

Get the Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal (originally $35) on sale with free shipping for just $25 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Chic Flats

The simple style of these flats is so sophisticated. We adore the clean look and the touch of gold hardware at the top of the straps!

Get the FRAME Le Brentwood Flip Flop (originally $328) on sale with free shipping for just $200 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Edgy Chunky Sandals

The chunky silhouette of these slide sandals is amazing. You can wear them with everything from dresses to jeans — and even a sleek pantsuit!

Get the Aerosoles Lima Slide Sandal (originally $120) on sale with free shipping for just $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Metallic Heels

Add some sparkle to any outfit with these metallic sandals! The gold shade is absolutely perfect for the summer, and the braided straps add trendy texture.

Get the Schutz Myreh Block Heel Sandal (originally $118) on sale with free shipping for just $75 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Casual Flat Sandals

These shoes are the definition of a timeless summer sandal. Their rustic design will instantly elevate any everyday look, and they’re easily packable for quick getaways!

Get the TOMS Freya Slingback Sandal (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $45 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for more? Check out all of the women’s sandal deals and shop everything available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

