We all know by now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially kicked off, but not everyone can shop the deals yet. Only certain Nordstrom cardmembers can shop at the moment, while the general public has to wait until July 28, 2021. That doesn’t mean we can’t all nab some major deals right now though!

There are a bunch of hidden deals at Nordstrom with prices that might even be better than ones you’d find in the Anniversary Sale. If you feel like you’re missing out, these finds are going to seriously eliminate your FOMO. Check them out below!

Fashion

1. The scalloped edges of this slinky Halogen cami will massively elevate your look — Originally $39, now $23!

2. The moody tie-dye and oversized fit of this comfy, long-sleeve Free People tee are everything — Originally $58, now $39!

3. Time for a denim refresh! This Topshop pair has a cool, cropped silhouette and a singular, statement-making rip — Originally $80, now $54!

4. Any chance to nab a pair of Sweaty Betty leggings on sale? We’re there — Originally $100, now $70!

5. This Treasure & Bond peplum top is an essential for both work and play — Originally $49, now $25!

6. This linen-blend Caslon shirtdress is a comfy and airy summer staple — Originally $69, now $41!

7. This dip-dye style Rails crew neck sweatshirt is undeniably beautiful — Originally $148, now $59!

Beauty

8. Can you believe this Kylie Skin sunscreen oil is half off for everyone right now? — Originally $32, now $16!

9. Prepare to feel luxurious every day as you apply the primer and glow powder from this YSL Summer Skin Duo set — Originally $68, now $48!

10. We never thought we’d call hand sanitizer “chic” before, but there’s no denying the chicness of this Noshinku set!

11. We’re obsessed with how this Guerlain matte lipstick is made to hydrate too. And the tube is gorgeous — Originally $39, now $24!

12. Want plumper lips? This Skin Gym set comes with a microneedle roller and three hydra-gel masks — Originally $25, now $13!

13. This Nordstrom-exclusive Kiehl’s skincare set comes with a sunscreen and serum for bright, ageless skin — Originally $68, now $56!

14. This Yuzu Soap CBD gift set would be a great present for just about anyone. It comes with a CBD body butter and balm and the gift box is adorable — Originally $46, now $28!

Home

15. We could not be any more obsessed with these colorful, funky Paddywax candle holders. Instant decor upgrade — Originally $18, now $11!

16. Refresh your bathroom with one (or more) of these striped cotton Marimekko towels — Originally $57, now $34!

17. Live that NYC life every day with this Ranger Station New York candle — Originally $38, now $23!

18. Any chance to add a little more Le Creuset to our kitchen, we’re taking. This glazed storage canister will be all kinds of useful — Originally $42, now $33!

19. These Rosti Mepal storage bowls are another kitchen win — Originally $70, now $42!

20. This terrazzo-style Umbra photo frame is a modern and unique way to show off your favorite pics — Originally $25, now $15!

21. Whether you’re traveling or simply keeping organized at home, this Tumi cosmetics case can be a major help — Originally $195, now $135 in the Cordovan color!

Looking for more? Shop all sale and clearance at Nordstrom here!

