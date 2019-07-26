



We’re going to let you in on a little secret. Shopping for apparel for the next season is the smartest way to shop. It’s been sweltering hot outside for most of the country this summer, so the last thing most of us want to do is look at boots, winter coats and other cold-weather gear. As much as we’d like to pretend summer lasts forever, the leaves will eventually fall and we’ll once again be shivering in the snow. Obviously, we need to be ready with fresh gear for the inevitable season change.

Now that we got the reality check part out of the way, here’s the pro tip: Summer is actually the best time of the year to score winter deals. Trends come and go, but knee-high boots, parkas and scarves rarely ever change or go out of style. If we invest in quality and timeless items, we’ll wear them now as well as the years to come. Plus, if we shop smart now, we’ll score the best prices possible and have much less to worry about next season. Sound good? Well, it’s about to sound even better. That’s the mindset we’ve been using while shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and we found designer knee-high boots too good to pass up.

See It: Grab the Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot (originally up to $250) now with prices starting at just $150 at Nordstrom!

The Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boots are the comfortable shoes you’ll pair with practically anything and everything. Classic, simple and essential to have in every closet, these boots will become the winter counterpart to our favorite summer sandals thanks to the endless versatility.

Headed to work? Boots are always office-appropriate. Have a casual weekend on the books? Score another for these boots. Got a dressy event on the calendar? Boots again for the win. In fact, if there was an MVP for fall and winter dressing, consider these the forever winner.

The real power of these boots? They can truly dress up any outfit but still remain effortless so we never feel overdressed. No one will blink an eye if we wear these boots with leggings, a sweater tunic, parka and scarf for a casual outing. We’ll be comfy and just the right amount of chic.

For work, any blazer, button-up shirt and skirt combo will have us feeling like a CEO — albeit a very stylish and polished one. These boots also manage to effortlessly pair with a dress if we need to glam up. Since they hit right below the knee, we can easily pair with a mini dress, with or without tights. Want to up your sartorial game? Wear these boots with a mididress or maxidress for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Best of all? These boots were made for walking. They’re just as comfortable as they are stylish, according to so many reviewers. Whether dancing for hours, getting our steps in while running errands or on our feet for work, so many shoppers loved that these designer boots kept their feet feeling comfy. At this price, we’ll have even more to brag about come winter.

