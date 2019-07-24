This Madewell Wrap Top Is Seriously Versatile and Super Soft





We are currently trying to build a new section of our wardrobe made up of solid, anything-but-basic essentials that we can mix and match for quick, everyday, grab-and-go outfits that are still endlessly stylish. That’s why we immediately turned to Madewell pieces!

When we found the Madewell Texture & Thread Crepe Wrap Top, we squealed just a bit with joy. Wrap silhouettes are the most flattering on the planet, and this super-soft top captures the style beautifully!

This top has a surplice neckline and cozy sleeves, emanating elegance, but not the stuffy kind. It’s a cool, relaxed vibe that’s warm and charming! It comes in simply gorgeous colors, as well, and we might just have to get a few!

Madewell is a denim brand at its core, but has expanded to create “all the things you wear with denim” too,” such as tops like this one, dresses, jewelry, bags, shoes, outerwear and even home and beauty products. As its head designer stated, all of these pieces are for anyone who “appreciates timeless designs that put you at ease,” and that’s exactly what this top is serving up to us!

Shoppers are obsessed with the flattering fit of this top, loving how cozy it is while managing to be equally as cute. It’s become a staple in so many closets, and it’s extremely easy to see why. As intended, this top is obviously an amazing choice to wear with denim, from light wash jeans, to dark wash jeans, to a cropped jacket, to chambray shorts, to an acid-wash pencil skirt! It’s as comfortable as a tee, if not more so, but dresses up an outfit so much more, helping us to look automatically put-together even if we slept through our alarm and got ready in five minutes!

Don’t feel confined to only denim when it comes to styling this Madewell top. Pairing it with ponte pants is a great way to create a professional ensemble for the office. Finish the look up with ballet flats or leather ankle booties and a matching belt with a shining buckle!

The options don’t end there. We are also totally imagining this top paired with a flowy midiskirt, or maybe even a satin one if we want to further play with fabrics and textures — and we always do! For footwear, we’d go for a pair of wedge sandals or low block heels, and we can’t help but also picture a wide-brim hat on our head and a field of flowers behind us. New profile picture material, for sure! Who’s got a camera?

This top is simple yet anything but. It’s a basic, but one that will practically magnetize compliments. It’s special, almost in an inexplicable way, but hopefully we managed to capture some of its magic in words. The best way to experience it is for yourself, though — in real life — so let’s get shopping!

