11 Last-Minute Deals to Grab Before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends

Can you believe the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is already coming to a close? We’ve done so much shopping and found so many deals, and yet we feel like we’ve only just begun. It’s true though — the sale officially ends at at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on August 9!

While we’re sad that time is running out, we’re happy we still have time to take advantage of some epic markdowns up until the very last minute. There are still some awesome fashion, beauty and home picks in stock, so let’s get to 11 of our faves we don’t want you to miss!

1. This Cropped Cardigan

The end of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale signifies the latter half of summer, which means it’s time to start looking ahead to fall with pieces like this sustainable, soft cardigan!

Get the BP. Crop Cardigan (originally $40) for just $23 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. These Flattering Skinny Jeans

These stretchy, ripped jeans are actually designed with “Fab Ab” front pockets designed to flatter and contour so you always feel like a million bucks while wearing them!

Get the Kut From The Kloth Donna Fab Ab Ripped Exposed Button Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $94) for just $63 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

3. This Buttery-Soft Bralette

Make sure to fill up your cart with everyday essentials like comfy intimates before the sale comes to an end. This bralette is totally free of wires and seams, so it has an invisible look and feel under clothing. Make sure to check out the gorgeous lace in back!

Get the True & Co. True Body Triangle Lace Racerback Bralette (originally $52) for just $34 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

4. These Edgy Chelsea Boots

If you’re a fan of the chunky shoe trend with thick lug soles and a heavy dose of edge, you’ll love these leather Chelsea boots. They’re incredibly cool and unexpectedly lightweight!

Get the Sarto by Franco Sarto Flora Lug Sole Chelsea Boot (originally $170) for just $110 at Nordstrom for a limited time!



5. This Celebrity-Favorite Ring

We’ve seen so many top celebs rock colorful Alidia rings by Baublebar, and now it’s your turn to grab one (or more) of these 14-karat gold-plated rings for yourself!

Get the Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring (originally $44) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

6. This Moisturizing Lip Set

When the weather cools off, you’ll be especially happy to have this “petal-soft” lip set ready to go. It features both a lip cream and a travel-size Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm!

Get the Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set ($37 value) for just $25 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

7. This Liquid Eyeliner Set

Ready to perfect that cat eye — and make sure it stays sharp all day? Make sure to grab this Stila duo…and your phone so you can take some fire selfies!

Get the Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set ($40 value) for just $32 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

8. These Moisture-Wicking Leggings

They’re pocketed leggings on sale with hundreds of stellar reviews. What more is there to say?

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings (originally $55) for just $36 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

9. This Marshmallow Blanket

The ultimate in comfort, this faux-fur throw is marshmallow-soft and totally fluffy. It’s made with almost entirely recycled materials too, so it’s a wonderfully eco-friendly buy!

Get the UnHide Marshmallow 2.0 Medium Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $195) for just $130 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

10. This Sparkling Water Maker

This is the perfect gift for the seltzer water lover in your life (even if that person happens to be yourself). It’ll look so sleek in any kitchen too!

Get the AARKE Sparkling Water Maker (originally $249) for just $199 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

11. This Facial Steamer Set

Dr. Dennis Gross has so many celebrity fans, including Kim Kardashian, and this steamer set may quickly have you on your way to A-list skin. Along with the steamer, it comes with five peel treatments and a full-size serum!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer Set ($231 value) for just $154 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here before it ends!

