Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us wish we could live in our loungewear 24/7, and that’s just a fashion fact. During quarantine, this was our reality — but now that we’re getting back to the office and enjoying a social life, “real people” clothing is required. Naturally, we set out to find the comfiest pieces that are IRL-appropriate but still channel our favorite lounge essentials!

At the moment, there’s no better spot to shop than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you’re looking for deals on staples, splurge-worthy finds and everything in between, keep reading to check out all of our top picks!

These Stretchy 33%-Off Jeans

The denim material on these jeans is super stretchy and designed for comfort. Kut from the Kloth is known for their seriously easy-to-wear pieces, and we’re loving this pair!

Get the Kut from the Kloth Donna Fab Ab High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $89) on sale with free shipping for just $59 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This 42%-Off Knit Blazer

Shoppers love the cozy material that this blazer is made from, and its design provides a sophisticated flair that you can wear to the office and beyond!

Get the Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer (originally $69) on sale with free shipping for just $40 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

15 More Comfy Deals Happening in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Dresses

1. This slim-fit ribbed tank midi dress from Zella is both sporty and sophisticated, making it a true wear-anywhere look!

2. Shoppers say they’re buying this casual Madewell ribbed T-shirt dress in every color it’s available in!

3. If you’re looking for a comfortable dress, this Eliza J number is an amazing choice!

4. We love the loose fit of this chic Club Monaco shirtdress, but you can also add a belt to cinch in the waist for a different silhouette!

Check out all of the dress deals here!

Tops

5. Thousands of shoppers are in love with the ultra-soft material that these Caslon T-shirts are made from!

6. Reviewers say that the pictures of this long-sleeve fleece top from GIBSONLOOK don’t do it justice!

7. This Free People T-shirt might be the ultimate oversized tee — you have to check this one out!

8. For a casual night out, this flowy cami from 1.STATE is the perfect top to team with your favorite pair of jeans!

9. This Open Edit satin cami is another comfortable going out top, and we adore its neckline!

Check out all of the tops deals here!

Denim

10. Mom jeans are one of our favorite comfy styles, and this pair from BP. is a staple!

11. According to reviewers, these black skinnies from Kut from the Kloth are just like wearing leggings!

12. Flared jeans are back in style, and we’re loving this bootcut pair from Wit & Wisdom!

Check out all of the denim deals here!

Pants

13. The ultra-wide look of these Open Edit pants makes a dramatic statement!

14. These BP. ribbed knit pants are ideal for lounging, but you can also style them for weekend brunches or nights out with friends!

15. We were amazed to learn from reviewers that these baggy faux-leather pants from Open Edit are “movable” and easy to wear!

Check out all of the pants and leggings deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

