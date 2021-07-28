19 Best Coat and Jacket Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers, and the deals are flying off the virtual shelves! Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t worry — we’re definitely in the same boat. To make your shopping experience easier, we’re breaking the entire sale down so you can navigate everything like a pro.

Even though there’s still plenty of summer sun left, we already have the fall season on our minds! This is the perfect time to pick up a new fall or winter jacket for a great price, so keep reading to discover our absolute favorite styles!

This 34%-Off Denim Jacket

This is the type of jacket that we’re going to wear on repeat throughout the fall! We love its boxy fit — which is ideal for layering — and the touch of shearling on the collar.

Get the BP. Denim Trucker Jacket with Faux Shearling Collar (originally $59) on sale with free shipping for just $39 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Sleek 33%-Off Knit Blazer

This comfortable knit jacket is cut like a blazer, so you can wear it to in both professional and casual settings!

Get the NIC+ZOE Sleek Jacket (originally $148) on sale with free shipping for just $99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

The 17 Best Coat, Jacket and Blazer Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Our Favorite Leather Jacket Picks — Up to 43% Off!

1. This bomber-style jacket from BLANKNYC comes with a removable hood which makes it so versatile!

2. Change up the typical moto and bomber leather jacket look by picking up this faux-leather blazer from BB Dakota by Steve Madden!

3. We also love this BERNIE faux-leather puffer coat — it’s beyond unique!

Our Favorite Lightweight Jacket Picks — Up to 34% Off!

4. This classic BP. denim jacket comes in a faded black wash that will pair with virtually any look!

5. Shirt jackets (or shackets) are going to be huge in the fall, and we love this one from Thread & Supply!

6. We also adore this amazing oversized shirt jacket from Avec Les Files!

7. You can style this extra-long blazer from Open Edit for the office and for a night out with the gals!

Our Favorite Faux-Fur and Shearling Jacket Picks — Up to 42% Off!

8. This teddy coat from Sam Edelman is one of the cozier jackets available at Nordstrom now!

9. On casual weekend days, this Levi’s fleece bomber jacket should be worn with jeans and a T-shirt!

10. The touches of faux-leather trim on this BLANKNYC shearling jacket add some elegant flair!

11. Throw this dramatic faux-fur coat from Nordstrom on whenever you want to feel like an absolute diva!

Our Favorite Long Coat and Trench Coat Picks — Up to 43% Off!

12. A classic khaki trench coat like this one from Sam Edelman is such a closet staple!

13. We love the minimalist look of this long wool coat from Halogen — it’s such a versatile piece!

14. This Bernardo wool lapel coat is an investment piece that you’ll wear for many seasons to come!

Our Favorite Puffer Jacket Picks — Up to 40% Off!

15. This cropped puffer from Noize comes in two different metallic hues that make a major statement!

16. Even the harshest winter weather is no match against this amazing puffer parka from The North Face!

17. The rose color of this Sam Edelman puffer has a sheen that will make you stand out from the pack!

