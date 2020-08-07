Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no doubt we’re using this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to fill up our wardrobe with amazing pieces — as we do every year — but did you know that this sale is also a top destination for beauty deals? Not only are some fan-favorite products marked down, but there are also so many exclusive sets you can only grab for a super limited time — and for a super affordable price!

The first beauty brand we searched as soon as the preview for the sale launched? La Mer, of course! This celebrity-loved brand is a staple in basically every huge star’s routine, including Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Blake Lively and Kate Hudson, to name a small few you may have heard of. We weren’t let down, obviously. Once we spotted this set, we knew we couldn’t miss out on it!

Get the La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set ($155 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

If you feel like your skincare routine has really hit a standstill, this is the set that may finally deliver the results you’ve been hoping for — assuming you’re into radiance, supple softness, hydration, clarity, smoothness and a dewy glow, of course. It’s a set of minis, but that’s exactly why we love it. It’s no secret that La Mer is a bit of a splurge at full price, so being able to try each product before committing to an entire jar or bottle is huge!

This set includes the Hydrating Illuminator highlighter, the collagen-boosting Renewal Oil, the moisturizing Treatment Lotion and the anti-aging Moisturizing Soft Cream. Ready to experience the true power of La Mer’s signature Miracle Broth in real life? Miracle Broth is a blend of sea kelp, calcium, magnesium, potassium, lecithin, iron, vitamins C, E and B12 and oils of citrus, eucalyptus, wheat germ, alfalfa and sunflower, and when these ingredients go through the three- to four-month bio-fermentation process, magic happens!

Get the La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set ($155 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

La Mer was founded when aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber set out to help heal the appearance of scars he had suffered in a lab accident, so you know immediately that it’s a brand with science and purpose behind it, rather than simply some pretty bottles or creative marketing. The full line of products is just incredible, and we don’t want you to miss out on this opportunity to try four of them for over $60 off. Plus, how cute is that included cosmetic bag?

Get the La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set ($155 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop more La Mer deals available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!