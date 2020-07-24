10 Celeb-Favorite Brands You Didn’t Know You Could Get at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are counting down the days. To what, you ask? To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, of course! It feels realer than ever now that the preview is up, and early access for Nordstrom card members starts so, so soon. You can learn more here, but hurry on back, because we want to make sure you don’t miss out on anything!

We’ve rounded up a list of celebrity-loved brands that are all available at Nordstrom right now so you can start filling up your cart. We’re talking clothes, beauty, accessories and more. Can’t wait any longer? You don’t have to! Check them all out below!