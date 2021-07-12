Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back, baby! The official start date is still about a week away, but you can take advantage of a wide range of early access deals now or create your shopping game plan ahead of time.

While there’s plenty to choose from, the fashion items we’re focusing on are pieces that can be worn well into the fall season. As luck would have it, we found a perfectly simple everyday dress that nails all of our needs. Best of all, it’s light enough to wear in the summer, so there’s no need to wait until the temps cool down to rock this frock!

This dress was created as part of the BB Dakota x Steve Madden collaboration, and it’s undoubtedly one of our favorite pieces from the line! It’s made from a lightweight material and offers a loose fit that’s clearly comfortable to wear. The hem hits above the knee, so it’s the ideal length — and we love the long sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists!

You can wear it solo while it’s still hot outside, and layer it with a denim or leather jacket in the chilly autumn air. We think that this dress would also look great with tights once bare leg season is done. Simply put, it’s as versatile as can be!

You can currently purchase this dress in two great colors — a rusty red hue or a classic black! Either option is ideal for daily wear, so it’s completely up to you. Style this dress for lunch, dinner dates or even wear it to the office now that many of Us are back in business. It’s the type of garment that will effortlessly find its way into every closet. This should absolutely be on your radar for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so get yours into your cart before your size sells out!

