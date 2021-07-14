Our Favorite Leggings With Pockets in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For Us, leggings season lasts all year long. Even in the sweltering summer, we like to hang out at home with the air conditioning cranked, chilling out on the couch with our leggings and maybe even a fuzzy blanket. They’re just too comfy, and some pairs are ultra-flattering too!

That’s why one of our top “to-buy” items for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a pair of leggings from Zella. We know with Zella we’re getting quality and comfort, and we know right now we can get it for less than usual. This pair also has pockets, so it shot right up to the top of our list!

Get the Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings (originally $65) for just $40 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Restore leggings are made of a soft, stretchy fabric and are fitted throughout. They’re even made of recycled material, which is an unexpected plus. They’re high-rise, and the ultra-wide waistband is ribbed for a smoothing effect. The cuffs are ribbed as well and are made to hit right above the ankle.

There’s a slant pocket at either side of the hip of these leggings, which can be great for anything from your hands, to your phone, to a lip balm to your keys or cards. You can see by the seam detail how big the pockets are! No more of those mega-tiny pockets that might as well be faux pockets.

Because they’re so soft and stretchy, these are amazing leggings for lounging around with nothing but a TV marathon on your schedule, or maybe a nap. They’re nice choices for working out as well though! Don’t worry about sweating it up in them, because you can easily just toss them right into the machine and tumble them dry when they need a refresh!

These leggings are currently available (and on sale) in three colors, all with a heathered effect. There’s black, because everyone needs a pair (or 10 pairs) of black leggings, grey, which will match up with pretty much anything in your closet, and a pretty baby blue, which is sure to earn many, many compliments.

Whether you’re wearing these leggings with a sports bra, a crew neck sweatshirt or a cropped tee, they’re bound to quickly become a go-to pick in your closet. Our main recommendation, however, is just to pick up a pair while they’re $25 off!

