Our 11 Favorite Wear-to-Work Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The work-from-home life is coming to a close for many of Us. As we slowly start to make a return to the office, it’s time to shop for some fresh threads!

With that in mind, the timing couldn’t be better for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. They have an unbelievable amount of deals on fabulous fashion, and exactly what you need to get excited about your new routine. Check out our picks below!

These Sleeveless Collared Shirt

We’re thrilled that this top is sleeveless because it makes it so easy to layer with sweaters or blazers!

Get the BOSS Bashiva Sleeveless Blouse (originally $168) on sale with free shipping for just $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Printed Floral Blouse

You can score this blouse in four amazing prints, and we love them all!

Get the Curves 360 by NYDJ Perfect Blouse (originally $89) on sale with free shipping for just $59 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Versatile Silk Shirt

This silk is stretchy and breathable, making it ideal for toasty office temperatures.\

Get the Nordstrom Signature Relaxed Stretch Silk Shirt (originally $179) on sale with free shipping for just $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Flowy Satin Tank

This blouse will look beautiful whether you choose to wear it loose or tuck it in!

Get the Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse (originally $59) on sale with free shipping for just $39 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Faux-Leather Wrap Skirt

Fashion gals are going to love styling this skirt for the office and beyond!

Get the Ted Baker London Wrap A-Line Skirt (originally $295) on sale with free shipping for just $175 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Sleek Pencil Skirt

A pencil skirt is a workwear essential — team it with a button-down or turtleneck once fall rolls around.

Get the Halogen Knit Pencil Skirt (originally $49) on sale with free shipping for just $29 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Stretch Plaid Pants

These pants are a breeze to slip on, and they’re so sophisticated!

Get the Theory Korene Glen Plaid Stretch Wool Pants (originally $325) on sale with free shipping for just $216 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Wide-Leg Pants

These pants are made from a soft flannel material that completely nails comfy vibes!

Get the Nordstrom Wide Leg Flannel Pants (originally $89) on sale with free shipping for just $53 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Asymmetrical Tank Dress

Wear this dress with a blazer to work and on its own for a dinner date!

Get the Open Edit Drape Twist V-Neck Sheath Dress (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for just $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Twist-Tie Dress

The tie detail on this dress is seriously figure-flattering, and it comes in three great shades!

Get the Tahari Asymmetrical Knot Sheath Dress (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for just $76 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Chic Belted Dress

This dress effortlessly combines a modest vibe with chic flair!

Get the Eliza J Flutter Sleeve Belted Crepe Dress (originally $148) on sale with free shipping for just $88 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

