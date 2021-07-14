Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are in full summer fashion mode right now. Tank tops, shorts, dresses, rompers — we want all of those light, fun, pieces we skipped over last year. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has what feels like an endless amount of deals on amazing summer pieces!

Of course, we’re also thinking ahead a little bit. We don’t want to be stuck with absolutely nothing to wear come fall. That’s why we’ve picked out some pieces for July, August and early September, and then a batch of transitional pieces that will still work as the seasons change!

Summer Pieces

1. This Artsy Sundress

This dress looks like a work of art — like a beautiful painting you’d find in a museum. How lucky are we that we can wear it?

Get the Open Edit Racerback Crepe Sundress (originally $75) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. This Faux-Wrap Tank

Summer is all about crop tops, and the faux-wrap effect on this one is simply awesome!

Get the Alo Cover Tank (originally $54) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

3. This Oversized Tank

This tank can work perfectly as a cover-up over your bathing suit at the beach, or you could try tucking the front into a pair of denim shorts!

Get the Free People FP Movement City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt (originally $48) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

4. These Terry Shorts

We love the lavender shade of these comfy shorts. Such a fun summery color!

Get the ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo French Terry Shorts (originally $150) for just $99.90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

5. This Denim Mini Skirt

A denim skirt like this one with a blue wash and buttons down the front will never go out of style!

Get the Faherty Natalia Button Front Denim Skirt (originally $128) for just $80 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Summer-to-Fall Pieces

6. This Floral Dress

You can easily push up the gathered cuffs of this dress’ sleeves in the summer, and in the fall, you can add on tights and booties!

Get the Madewell Posy Floral Gathered Neck Ruffle Dress (originally $148) for just $89 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

7. This Shacket

Something like this shirt jacket could be great for chilly summer nights, but it’ll become a full-on wardrobe staple in the fall!

Get the Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket (originally $128) for just $80 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

8. These Drawstring Pants

These pants are cropped, roomy and made of cotton, so they’ll be nice and lightweight and breathable even during hotter days!

Get the Nili Lotan Casablanca High Waist Crop Drawstring Pants (originally $395) for just $264 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

9. This Puff Sleeve Top

This cotton top is comfy but adds on puff sleeves with lacy accents and ruffle trims!

Get the Veronica Beard Linden Puff Sleeve Cotton Top (originally $198) for just $130 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

10. This Denim Midi Skirt

When the weather cools down just a bit, you don’t have to totally ditch denim skirts. You could try a longer one like this!

Get the Wash Lab Pieced Denim Midi Skirt (originally $128) for just $85 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

11. These Loafers

You can’t leave a great sale without a new pair of shoes! These chain-accented loafers come in a pretty pink for spring and summer but can easily be worn with tights for fall!

Get the Louise Et Cie Emlen Chain Loafer (originally $150) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop everything at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

