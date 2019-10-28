



Nordstrom is one of the premier destinations for all things fashion-related. We are always obsessed with their selection — which is great for Us, but occasionally tough for our wallets! It’s as if they know what we need (and want) before we do. With that in mind, they have just succeeded at capturing our full attention yet again.

Right now, Nordstrom has majorly marked down so many of their bestselling handbags for up to 50% off. And, if you’re anything like Us and still searching for your new “go-to purse” this fall, you’re in luck. With so many deals to steal, it’s impossible to not want just one — but all of them. We’ve rounded up five must-shop handbags right now!

1. This Belt Bag — 50% off!

The belt bag trend is certainly divisive — but this is a great way to trial it out. Here, it offers up the same leather and suede associated with the Rebecca Minkoff brand, but the design is totally different. Snap this belt onto almost any (and every) outfit for an edgy-yet-elegant look!

Grab the Rebecca Minkoff Maya Leather & Suede Belt Bag (originally $118), now only $60!

2. This Crossbody — 40% off!

Hoping to stand out in a crowded room? This bag will do the trick. Sure, it features all of the classic details: a two-way adjustable strap, a a magnetic flap closure and interior pockets — but what else does it have? A variety of available colors and a chic, crocodile-inspired texture!

Grab the Botkier Lennox Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $198), now only $118!

3. This Laptop Sleeve — 50% off!

What’s the one item we’re always carrying? Our laptops — so let’s give them some much needed TLC and attention. How? By updating those seriously outdated cases we’ve been carrying them in. Here, this orchard-inspired print is fresh and fun! Consider Us sold.

Grab the Kate Spade New York Orchard Graphic Laptop Sleeve (originally $85), now only $51!

4. This Backpack — 50% off!

Backpacks are making a major comeback! What better way to jump on the bandwagon than with this seriously sleek version? This one features both leather and suede. If that’s not chic enough for you, factor in the adjustable straps that transition into a crossbody too. Amazing!

Grab the Treasure & Bond Amari Convertible Leather Backpack (originally $229), now only $115!

5. This Logo Tote — 33% off!

This pebbled-leather tote is a fan-favorite! From the three available shades to the swingy side tassels, it’s one perfect feature after another. Yep, this one is a must-have.

See it: Grab the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Crossbody Tote (originally $378), now only $253! Not your style? Check out additional handbags & wallets up to 50% off also available at Nordstrom here!

