Nordstrom Has So Many Top Beauty Brands on Major Sale Right Now

A change in seasons can mean many exciting things, but one of our favorite opportunities it presents is the chance to buy new beauty products! The beanies are coming off and our hair needs some styling. The moody lipstick is coming off and we’re replacing it with brighter shades and shiny glosses. Plus, we need floral perfumes, makeup that can stand up against sweat and rain — and how about new skincare? Basically, we need it all!

Luckily, all is exactly what Nordstrom has. The site’s beauty section is boasting some serious deals right now covering all types of products from ultra-popular brands. The markdowns are major, and we do not want to miss out. We don’t want you to miss out either, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our top picks for you to check out. Products are selling out fast, so act quickly!

This Gloss Set

These highly-pigmented Laura Mercier glosses are simply stunning, and we love the mix of shimmers and non-shimmers. Plus, they claim to have a plumping effect!

Get the Laura Mercier Kisses From the Balcony Lip Glacé Set (originally $45) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Professional Hair Brush

Simply changing up your hair brush could change a bad hair day into a fabulous one. This one from T3 is coated in ceramic and has heat-resistant bristles along with a vented body so it can work beautifully and quickly with your hair dryer. Body and volume are headed your way!

Get the T3 Volume 3-Inch Ceramic Coated Round Brush (originally $40) for just $32 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Floral Perfume

This Guerlain eau de toilette features floral scents like rose, jasmine, neroli and lavender — plus fruits like blackcurrant and mandarin, along with musk and more. The scent is “a tribute to the modern woman,” and the sale price is a dream come true!

Get the Guerlain Mon Guerlain Bloom of Rose Eau de Toilette (originally $118) for just $69 at Nordstrom with free shipping!



This 3-Piece Eye Set

This set comes with a serum-infused eye mask, a gel cream for your eye area and a silk sleep mask to help you get the best beauty sleep ever!

Get the Erno Laszlo Merry & Bright-Eyed Set (originally $65) for just $49 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Aluminum-Free Deodorant Set

It goes without saying that warmer weather means making sure you have some effective deodorant ready to go. This natural, non-toxic set comes with three: Original, Beach and Extra Strength with CBD!

Get the Kopari Full Size Coconut Deodorant Set (originally $32) for just $22 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

