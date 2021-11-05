Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had to give anyone one piece of advice for holiday shopping this year, it would be this: Don’t wait until Black Friday! With shipping delays and popular items selling out non-stop, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to cross a majority of your picks off your list. And you don’t want a gift arriving in January — or even later!

We’re not telling you to buy everything at full price though. We would never. We just want you to take full advantage of all of the early Black Friday deals and offerings available this year online. Nordstrom, for example, has so many awesome picks already marked down to help you nab all of the gifts you need (plus a few treats for yourself) with time to spare. So let’s do this thing! We’ll start you off with our faves from the top gifting categories below!

Our Absolute Favorite: First off, we wanted to showcase our tippy-top pick for 2021. It’s designer — as great gifts often are. We’re talking about this gorgeous, burgundy McGraw Leather Satchel by Tory Burch. It’s the perfect size and a work-to-weekend essential!

10 Best Nordstrom 2021 Black Friday Deal Categories

1. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This insanely comfy Barefoot Dreams Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan is a go-to for both going out and lounging at home. The simple pattern is one of our favorite designs ever!

See all women’s sweaters up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 60% Off Women’s Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These Onzie Sweetheart Rib Midi Leggings are so flattering thanks to their angled ribbing and wide waistband. We also can’t get over the pretty colors!

See all women’s leggings up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 66% Off Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Holy savings! This stretchy Post Studio Dress by Zella is a versatile piece, but it’s not such a “basic.” Its ruched and tied hem elevate it to the extreme!

See all women’s dresses up to 66% off at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 58% Off Women’s Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: True, everyday comfort…with a bra on? That’s actually supportive? It’s possible when you own this mega-soft True & Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bralette!

See all women’s bras up to 58% off at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 60% Off Women’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: With slimming Fab AB front pockets, these Kut From the Kloth Donna Skinny Jeans will always have you feeling like a million bucks — minimum!

See all women’s jeans up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 66% Off Women’s Loungewear and Sleep Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re working a Zoom-free day from home or relaxing with a book or Netflix marathon, this “blissfully-soft” All American Pajama set by Honeydew Intimates will be your go-to uniform!

See all women’s loungewear and sleep sets up to 66% off at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 60% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: Lug soles are having a major moment right now, and these lightweight Sarto by Franco Sarto Flora Lug Sole Chelsea Boots prove why. They’re undeniably stylish — and the perfect height!

See all women’s boots up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 60% Off Women’s Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: Shirt jackets are a must for any modern day fashionista, and this Wool Blend Utility Shirt Jacket by Nordstrom winterizes the style a little more, adding wool, extra pockets and a longer silhouette!

See all women’s coats up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 60% Off Women’s Flats

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with these Zodiac Didi Flats because they have the sleekness expected of the shoe style, but they add in hand-stitching and a soft upper for a moccasin-inspired vibe as well. Extra points for the memory foam footbed!

See all women’s flats up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 64% Off Women’s Scarves

Our Absolute Favorite: We want to wrap ourselves up in this oversized Madewell Blanket Scarf and stay that way all winter long!

See all women’s scarves up to 64% off at Nordstrom!

