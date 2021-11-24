17 Zara-Style Deals From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale — Up to 49% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Black Friday is the perfect time to get holiday gift shopping done while saving money. But in the midst of all these incredible deals, don’t forget about yourself! Why not pick up a little treat at the same time as you score the perfect presents for friends and family? Maybe you need a new party dress or a cozy sweater to add to your winter wardrobe, and Nordstrom is the ultimate destination for all of your fashion needs.

We decided to shop the Black Friday sale by looking for affordable styles that remind Us of some of Zara’s trendiest offerings — up to 49% off! Check out the selection below to scoop up all of our chicest picks!

Article updated on November 24, 2021 at 1:53 p.m.

17 Zara-Style Fashion Deals From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Tops and Sweaters

Your New Favorite Turtleneck: Classic turtleneck sweaters like this one from Caslon are such a staple — we adore its casual ribbed style — 41% off!

The Ultimate Layering Cardigan: This long, slouchy open-front cardigan from Topshop is a strong layer to add to any outfit, whether you’re wearing a dress or just jeans and a tee — 33% off!

This Edgy Fashion Staple: The shoulder cutout on this 1.STATE turtleneck gives it a touch of edge that we’re obsessed with — 36% off!

This Versatile Animal-Print Piece: There are so many ways that you can style this Free People button-down blouse, and the zebra print is swoon-worthy — 40% off!

Skirts and Pants

This Classic Trouser: Corduroys are a timeless classic, and we have our sights set on this pair of bootcut flares from Kut from the Kloth — 28% off!

Your New Holiday Must-Have: The holidays are all about sparkle which is why we adore this glittery mini skirt from BP. — 20% off!

The Trendiest Jeans on Sale Right Now: Another trend that we’re loving are ’70s wide-leg jeans that look exactly like this high-waisted pair from Levi’s — 40% off!

This Cruelty-Free Garment: This faux-leather skirt from BLANKNYC is the definition of edgy-chic style — 40% off!

Party Dresses

This Cold-Weather Festive Frock: If it’s too cold to wear a mini dress out, this off-the-shoulder sweater dress from French Connection is a stylish and sleek choice — 25% off!

This Essential Velvet Dress: The draped design of this long-sleeve velvet mini dress from Bardot is incredibly elegant and festive — 25% off!

This Blingy Beauty Made for Parties: What better time to wear a fully-sequined dress like this Free People mini than during the holidays — 25% off!

This Versatile Mini Dress: This satin Topshop mini dress is a timeless LBD that you can always grab when you don’t know what to wear — 33% off!

Boots and Heels

These Influencer-Approved Loafers: These chunky Sam Edelman loafers are too adorable — they’re one of our favorite footwear styles for fall and winter — 30% off!

The Trendiest Shoe on the Market: Upgrade the classic combat boot look by picking up this lug sole version from Steve Madden — 49% off!

This Elevated Take on Chelsea Boots: These platform Chelsea boots from Vince Camuto are one of our go-to styles for the cold-weather months — $69 off!

These Stunning Crystal Heels: We’re keeping the sparkly theme going by picking up these crystal-encrusted mule heels from Vince Camuto — up to 24% off!

These Heels for a Night Out: These Badgley Mischka pointed-toe pumps totally belong in Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe closet — 40% off!

