This Cozy Shearling Bomber Jacket by Blank NYC Is on Sale for 49% Off

Puffers and pea coats and parkas, oh my! When it comes to winter wardrobe essentials, we can’t live without warm outerwear. Even if the weather outside isn’t frightful, we still try to bundle up to avoid catching a chill. But sadly, not all coats and jackets are flattering or fashion-forward. So, we’ve been on a mission to track down a layering piece that is both trendy and toasty. Mission impossible? No way! We’re on it.

After doing extensive research, we found a bomber jacket that checks all our boxes. Appropriate for fall or winter wear? Check. Cropped cut? Check. Insulated and cozy? Double check. This Blank NYC beauty will definitely be on heavy rotation this season — and it’s currently on sale for $50! We’ve got all the details about this Nordstrom find below.

The Blank NYC bomber jacket is, quite frankly, the bomb. Designed with textured faux-shearling and faux-leather details, this cropped jacket is the definition of comfy-chic. It’s an updated take on the cozy teddy coat style. Stand out from all the other simple silhouettes this winter in this unique lined look, featuring a stand collar and vertical front-zip pocket. This bomber jacket comes in four gorgeous colors: black, ivory, olive green and camel.

One shopper called this Blank NYC bomber a “showstopper,” adding, “I am complimented by someone every time I wear it.” Get ready to receive all the praise for this purchase! Another customer gushed, “I love this jacket so much I bought it in both colors! Super cute and trendy!” And this shopper agreed, saying, “This is such a cute jacket and high quality.”

Thanks to this bomber’s cropped length, it’s a little bit Sporty Spice and a little bit Posh Spice. In other words, you can dress this jacket up or down. Throw it over a workout outfit when you’re heading to class, or add a sweater and jeans underneath for a casual daytime ensemble. Or if you need a layering piece for a night out, wear this stylish bomber with an LBD or leather pants. And the best part is, you’ll be wrapped in the warm embrace of cozy fabric while dressed to impress.

Not your style? Explore more from Blank NYC here and shop all other coats and jackets from Nordstrom here!

