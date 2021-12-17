This Beautiful Cashmere Sweater From Nordstrom Just Got Marked Down — 41% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the most luxurious type of sweater on the market, cashmere is the obvious choice! Knits made out of this heavenly material are notoriously the softest around, but getting a cashmere knit at an affordable price is pretty much impossible. That is, until now!

We just spotted this adorable V-neck cashmere sweater from Nordstrom while we were shopping for steals, and noticed that it’s up for grabs for 41% off right now! This is a new markdown, and we’re ecstatic we caught it before these knits start selling out.

Even though the design of this sweater may be relatively standard, the cashmere material will make you feel like a million bucks! Shoppers can attest to just how soft it feels, and they’re in shock they were able to cop cashmere without breaking the bank. Its neckline shows the perfect amount of skin, while the hemline offers the right length to wear loose or tuck into high-waisted pants and the sleeves are cuffed off at the wrists for the finishing touch. Reviewers note that it also has an ultra-flattering slim fit, so if you don’t dig boxy sweaters, this is an excellent alternative!

Shoppers explain that this is a particularly lightweight knit, so if you’re looking for a thicker sweater for winter, this might not be exactly what you need. But here’s the thing about cashmere: It’s light by nature, but still provides ample amounts of warmth! We adore cashmere knits for the wintertime because there’s no need to pile on layers to brave the chill. One reviewer described the feel as “warm but not suffocating,” which sounds absolutely ideal!

At the moment, you can purchase this sweater in a selection of different shades — plus one striped version. It’s available in typical neutrals, brighter hues and pastels, so there’s something to suit every shopper’s vibe. You can buy one of these sweaters for yourself, or snag one as a last-minute gift for your mom, sister or bestie! When they open up their present and see this stunning cashmere sweater, we have no doubt that they will be seriously impressed!

