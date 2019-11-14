This ‘Classic Blue Jean’ Is a Must-Have (and It’s on Sale)





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What’s the one piece of clothing that never goes out of style? Denim, of course. The right pair of jeans is truly like nothing else. It’s flattering, functional and most importantly fitting. Yes, it’s true — nothing fits Us quite like denim!

Unfortunately, many haven’t had the privilege of experiencing a pair of jeans that truly fit. Jeans are notoriously one of the most difficult essentials to shop for, and it’s hard to know exactly where you fall in terms of sizing. However, that’s all about to change — or it will once you step into this perfect pair.

Grab the KUT from the Kloth Diana Skinny Jeans (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $66, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

The KUT from the Kloth Diana Skinny Jeans are a complete game-changer. Well, at least that’s what reviewers are saying! One reviewer said this pair is “almost perfect,” and another said that they’re “the best!” A handful of others are suggesting that shoppers get “more than one pair” — and why exactly is that?

From the second anyone steps into these skinny jeans, they’ll notice the relaxed and comfortable fit. One reviewer mentioned the skinny leg was “skinny without being too skinny” and “form-fitting without being clingy.” We’re major fans of the cotton, spandex and polyester blend this jean is crafted from. It essentially molds to your body, offering up a custom-like fit that’s seriously crucial.

Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here! As special as this may be, there are also some traditional features we’re loving too! This jean features a five-pocket style, zip fly button closure and even comes in a medium wash called “Caring.”

KUT From Kloth Diana Skinny Jeans

See it: Grab the KUT from the Kloth Diana Skinny Jeans (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $66, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

The darker shade is an everyday essential! It can be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice, and thanks to the skinnier leg we can wear it with just about everything in our wardrobe! This denim can slip under over-the-knee boots, show off our latest slingback heels and it’ll even work with our beloved booties too!

How versatile is too versatile? When wearing these jeans the limit most certainly does not exist! This soft denim is so magical, it’ll transform our wardrobe!

See it: Grab the KUT from the Kloth Diana Skinny Jeans (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $66, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional KUT from the Kloth items, more denim and women’s clothing on sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!