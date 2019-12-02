



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The clock is officially ticking! We’ve reached the final hours to shop all of the Cyber Week deals — and if you’re anything like Us, you’re totally exhausted. By now, we’ve worn ourselves out looking at the same items over and over again — it’s getting hard to separate what’s worth it from what’s not! Take a minute to breathe and remember that shopping should be a positive experience, right?

Now, let’s turn our attention to Nordstrom. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 50% off so many of their bestselling items, and the best part? With so many items majorly marked down, the cream of the crop is still available! But given the amount of shoppers currently scavenging for last-minute deals, we’d recommend adding this jacket to your cart immediately!

See it: Grab the BLANKNYC Onto the Next Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket (originally $88) now with prices starting at just $44 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

The BLANKNYC Onto the Next Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket is the piece that’s “worth every penny,” according to reviewers! So many proud owners couldn’t get over how “simply gorgeous and comfortable” this jacket is. We can’t blame them!

See, this jacket comes available in three sleek shades. There is Rich Berry, Graphite and Nightshade. While the colors may run the gamut for many different occasions, the top-notch design is the same throughout.

Your eyes will instantly be drawn to the cascading collar! It loosely drapes from the top to the bottom and gives this elegant jacket a more effortless vibe. In fact, many reviewers noted it as their favorite feature! One reviewer said it was “so flattering,” while another loved how it gave the overall jacket a “looser fit,” and we can’t help but agree. Additionally, this jacket is crafted from a faux leather.

See it: Grab the BLANKNYC Onto the Next Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket (originally $88) now with prices starting at just $44 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

We love a faux-leather moment, but sometimes the fit can be off. Luckily, that’s not the case here. Various shoppers claimed this jacket is “so well-fitting” and “just what they were looking for,” which is obviously music to our ears. However, it’s important to note it wasn’t just the buttery-smooth faux leather that won them over. It was actually the pairing with the smooth faux-suede interior on the collar that really sealed the deal.

Wondering where to wear this? Go ahead and substitute your favorite work blazer for this jacket! It’ll add an edgier feel to your daily ensemble — without looking over-the-top or off-brand. Yes, this will transition from your desk to drinks almost instantly! Keep the momentum going and wear it into the weekend too! Dress it down with your favorite T-shirt and jeans and relax — especially since you’ve now found you’re new “go-to” jacket (that’s on serious sale).

See it: Grab the BLANKNYC Onto the Next Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket (originally $88) now with prices starting at just $44 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional BLANKNYC items, more jackets and women’s clothing styles on sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!