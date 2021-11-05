The 12 Comfiest Shoes and Boots in the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year’s Black Friday festivities are unprecedented. Retailers are starting to roll out their most jaw-dropping deals early, and we’re beyond excited to get in on the action. Not only is it just fun to shop, the early rollout is ultra-convenient, given the supply chain issues and shipping delays that are being widely reported. If you order now, your packages will surely arrive in time for the holidays!

Nordstrom’s deals just launched yesterday evening, and we’ve already gone through the site to select the best of the best. As far as footwear goes, we’re focusing on boots that are ideal for the fall and winter months — as well as comfy shoes that you can wear all day long. Read on for our 12 top picks!

These Slip-On Sneakers

Simply put, sneakers like these are amazing. You can wear them with so many different outfits, and they will even work with a pantsuit for the office!

Get the Naturalizer Aileen Slip-On Sneaker (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $45 at Nordstrom!

These Leather Ankle Booties

Shoppers say that the comfort level of these low-profile booties is unparalleled. Given how many other boots on the market aren’t as easy to wear, this is a dream!

Get the Lucky Brand Basel Bootie (originally $129) on sale with free shipping for just $100 at Nordstrom!

These Elegant Platform Boots

At 60% off, these incredible leather boots might be one of the most fabulous finds yet!

Get the Louise et Cie Varsan Platform Chelsea Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for just $72 at Nordstrom!

These Chic Flat Booties

The classic elegance of these boots is what makes them as popular as they are!

Get the MICHAEL by Michael Kors Finley Flat Boot (originally $165) on sale with free shipping for just $130 at Nordstrom!

These Stylish Sneakers

No athleisure outfit is complete without the right pair of kicks, and this is a go-to pair for tons of savvy shoppers!

Get the Adidas Superstar Bold Sneaker (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for just $83 at Nordstrom!

These Trendy Slip-On Mules

If you’re getting ready for work in a hurry, these shoes will get you out the door in seconds. Plus, they remind Us of pricey designer pairs from high-fashion labels!

Get the Caslon Larena Mule (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $36 at Nordstrom!

These Show-Stopping Tall Boots

When you team these boots with a sophisticated sweater dress, you’re left with a fall outfit that’s totally unstoppable!

Get the Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot (originally $135) on sale with free shipping for just $90 at Nordstrom!

These Edgy Lug Sole Boots

Embrace the lug sole trend for less with this pair of beautiful boots!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for just $99 at Nordstrom!

These Waterproof Booties

Don’t let rainy days get you down — keep your feet dry in these booties. You’re bound to end up wearing them when there’s nothing but clear skies on the forecast!

Get the Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $60 at Nordstrom!

These Running Sneakers

Even if you’re not a runner, these sneakers can provide your feet with all-day comfort.

Get the Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $108 at Nordstrom!

These Fun Velvet Boots

Elevate your boot game by picking up this festive velvet pair. Ideal for a holiday party!

Get the Sam Edelman Jaye Platform Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for just $126 at Nordstrom!

These Cozy Platform Slides

You can use these shoes as house slippers, but the thick platform sole also makes them suitable for casual outdoor wear. Score!

Get the BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Check out all of the women’s shoes on sale during the Nordstrom Early Black Friday event!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!