Our Favorite Face Masks at Nordstrom Right Now

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Fashionable face masks aren’t hard to come by these days. You can score so many different styles that let you express your personality — even while covering your nose and mouth and following CDC regulations!

If you’re feeling funky and don’t want to go for a disposable non-medical face mask, we found so many amazing options at Nordstrom that are too cute to pass up. Check out our favorite face masks below!

This Bright Face Mask Set

The bold colors in this set will let you thrive for the rest of the summer season! Bright shades are the name of the game right now, and the adjustable ear loops guarantee comfort. You can make the mask as loose or tight as you’d like, and fasten it in the back with a bow.

Get the Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Pleated Face Masks (Knit Heathered Pack) with free shipping for $20, available at Nordstrom!

This Dreamy Face Mask

This mask is totally on trend. Its light pastel tie-dye print is all the rage right now. Best of all, due to its white background, this face covering is ideal when it’s hot outside because it won’t absorb sun rays like darker colors do.

Get the RUBY GREY Adult Cotton Face Mask with free shipping for $28, available at Nordstrom!

This Assorted Face Mask Set

This is a ideal mask set to have on hand for the fall. The darker colors fit the season’s aesthetic, and we’re not slowing down on the mask-wearing anytime soon. It’s best to be prepared, so why not make sure that you’ll stay looking cute?

Get the Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks (Fashion Animal Print Pack) with free shipping for $20, available at Nordstrom!

This Tropical Print Mask

The tropical vibes are giving Us life! It has the right amount of flair without being too busy. These masks are made from a comfortable material and will secure on your ears with elastic loops. A stylish way to get the job done!

Get the Modern American Tropic 2-Pack Adult Face Masks with free shipping for $15, available at Nordstrom!

This Convertible Face Mask

This face mask also has elastic ear loops that keep it in place when you’re wearing it as a means of protection. But what we love most about it is that when you’re not using it as a mask, you can repurpose it as a cute accent scarf. Tie it around your neck, purse or even a sunhat!

Get the Mali + Lili Adult Four Layer Adult Mask Scarf with free shipping for $40, available at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Check out more face masks available at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!