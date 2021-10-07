25 Nordstrom Fall Fashion Deals Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to stop settling when it comes to your wardrobe. We want you to love every single outfit you put on in the morning. We don’t want you to have to buy a piece because it’s “good enough.” And, contrary to popular belief, we’re not saying you have to stray from the sale section!

You don’t have to shell out extra cash just to feel stylish. You just have to take a little extra time to find the right deals. Or, in this case, you simply have to shop with Us — because we already found them for you! Check out our current faves for fall below, all on sale at Nordstrom!

Booties Up to 60% Off!

1. These sleek leather Vince Camuto booties are an instant outfit upgrader!

2. These Blondo waterproof booties just filled our rainy days up with a ton of sunshine!

3. Literally boost up your everyday style with a pair of these Linea Paolo wedge sneaker booties!

4. The contrasting platform sole on these JSlides platform Chelsea boots will make maximum impact!

5. Make every day your fiercest yet with these leopard-print Toms booties!

Cardigans Up to 60% Off!

6. We love the Tobacco Brown shade of this ’90s style Vero Moda cropped cardigan!

7. This front-tie Loveappella cardigan is the ultimate in coziness!

8. Who doesn’t love a little cashmere, especially in the form of this Club Monaco cardigan?

9. This longline Halogen cardigan is an everyday go-to!

10. This Nic + Zoe cardigan puts a gorgeous spin on color-blocking!

Leggings Up to 60% Off!

11. We’re getting ’80s vibes from these awesome Beach Riot color-block leggings!

12. These high-rise Girlfriend Collective leggings are made from recycled water bottles!

13. How beautiful is the pastel splatter pattern on these Zella leggings?

14. Fit in with the A-listers with these Alo Airlift leggings!

15. These colorful camo The Upside leggings even have an adjustable drawstring!

Pullover Sweaters Up to 60% Off!

16. This drop-shoulder Vince sweater features wool and cashmere to keep you endlessly warm and cozy!

17. We’re living for the balloon sleeves on this La Ligne sweater!

18. If you love a turtleneck, don’t miss out on this LINE sweater!

19. This Free People Princess Sweater is softer than soft!

20. Shoppers are calling this ribbed Madewell sweater “timeless”!

Tops Up to 60% Off!

21. This billowy plaid Nili Lotan top is all about laid-back sophistication!

22. This boxy Rails tee‘s ivory tie-dye design is so unique and chic!

23. This Club Monaco tank‘s fringe details have captured our hearts!

24. This puff-sleeve FRAME top‘s combination of tiers, smocking and puff sleeves is incredible!

25. This Sundry houndstooth sweatshirt is taking loungewear to the next level!

Looking for more? Shop all women’s clothing on sale at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!