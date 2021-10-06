7 Nordstrom Fashion Finds for the Perfect, Trendy Fall Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Each and every new season, we have one main fashion goal: to make our wardrobe the most stylish it’s ever been. Whether it’s grabbing some timeless, versatile staples or some trending, eye-catching pieces — or a bit of both — we never want to feel like we have nothing to wear again.

That’s why we’re shopping at Nordstrom. Nordstrom has amazing exclusive brands, top designers and thousands upon thousands of fashionable finds that make Us wish our closet were 10 times the size. Since we don’t have unlimited space though, we’ve picked out just seven of the very best fall picks Nordstrom has available online right now!

This Sweater Vest

Sweater vests are one of our absolute must-haves for fall 2021, period. Wear it alone or layer it over a tee, blouse, shirtdress, turtleneck, etc. Instant outfit upgrade!

Get the BP. Disco Sweater Vest for just $39 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Satin Blazer

Boyfriend blazers have become more popular over the past couple of years, but this one takes the look to the next level with its glossy satin shell, its double-breasted silhouette and its absolutely stunning Blue Shadow color!

Get the Open Edit Double Breasted Tunic Blazer for just $69 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt

If you’re looking for a piece that rides the line between loungewear and casual, cozy-chic, then this sweatshirt is the one. Instead of a hood, there’s an elegant funnel neckline, and the bouclé knit is luxurious!

Get the Sweaty Betty Bouclé Funnel Neck Sweatshirt (originally $128) now starting at just $89 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Fall Floral Dress

With a smocked bodice, a subtle lace trim, a flouncy hem and a fall-friendly floral print, we were bound to fall quickly in love with this long-sleeve midi dress!

Get the Lost + Wander Vinyards in the Valley Long Sleeve Midi Dress for just $128 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Tie-Dye Dress

This is another dress option that proves that “summery” prints can work beautifully in the fall. This slouchy, tie-dye T-shirt dress goes greyscale for an all-season versatility we adore. Wear it regularly, belt it, layer over it — have fun with it!

Get the Room Service PJs Short Sleeve Midi T-Shirt Dress for just $58 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Velvet Romper

You’ll feel like a goddess wearing this long-sleeve, velvet romper. It comes in such gorgeous gem-tone and metallic colors too. We want to wear this beauty every day!

Get the Fraiche by J Velvet Ruffle Long Sleeve Tie Waist Romper for just $99 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These Faux-Leather Leggings

These highly-rated leggings are incredibly sleek and chic but super comfortable as well, so you can even wear them on cozier days. We’d love to see these paired with the sweatshirt above!

Get the Faux Leather Leggings for just $59 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop all women’s fashion at Nordstrom here!

