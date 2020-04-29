This Nordstrom-Favorite Denim Jacket Is 40% Off for a Limited Time

A jean jacket is a fashion staple! So many versions of this classic piece have been reimagined and redesigned over the past few decades. From the ’70s till today, this iconic outerwear has been upgraded to some seriously astronomical heights.

Though fashion trends consistently evolve, the denim jacket will always be in style. Nordstrom knows what’s up, and their bestselling jean jacket is ready for the taking at 40% off — for a limited time only. This is a deal that you don’t want to miss out on!

Get the Kut from the Kloth ‘Helena’ Denim Jacket (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for just $47 at Nordstrom — limited time deal!

Reviewers say that they “absolutely love this jacket,” thanks in part to its fabulous fit. It’s made by Kut from the Kloth, which is a brand known for their ultra-stretchy and comfortable denim. They love to utilize elastane in their pieces to make them as easy to wear as possible, which we all appreciate right about now! This is a fitted jean jacket, and it runs true to size. If you want a looser fit, definitely recommended that you order a size up — or even two! But go ahead and pick up your usual order if you’re seeking a streamlined, tailored look.

This jacket is low-key — there are no loud embellishments that make it too trendy. That’s exactly what draws countless shoppers to it! There are two chest flap pockets stitched front and center, and the back of the jacket is designed to flatter a woman’s silhouette to perfection.

Kut From The Kloth ‘Helena’ Denim Jacket (Sweet)

You can score this jacket in four different shades: a crisp white, a light faded blue that looks practically bleached out, a true denim blue or a darker navy wash. This is the type of piece that shoppers say has become their “new favorite.” There are over 500 reviews on this item that give it a near perfect five-star rating in total, which is no easy feat! Other owners praise this Kut from the Kloth jacket as “truly one of the best out there,” and reiterate that they “highly recommend” giving it a shot. The best time to do that is right now, while this major deal is still available!

