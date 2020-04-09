5 Flash Sale Picks You Can Only Get at Nordstrom — Up to 50% Off

Nordstrom is out of control lately — in the best way possible. With sale after sale, our shopping cart is just filling up over and over again, and we don’t even feel bad about it, because these new markdowns are just so, so sweet. We know we’d regret it if we let them sell out before we check out!

Next up in Nordstrom’s Better Together sale extravaganza is even better than the last. You can now save up to 50% on Nordstrom-made brands, including on new spring styles, meaning you won’t get them anywhere else — so you’ll never find a better price. We’re talking fan-favorites like Halogen, Treasure & Bond and more. Check out our top picks and be sure to shop fast!

This Airy Blouse

This top can be easily dressed up for work with a blazer and slacks, but try it half-tucked into jeans for a casual yet totally put-together look. Its airy fabric and keyhole back are sure to impress, and the color choices are gorgeous!

Get the Halogen Cap Sleeve Blouse (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends April 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST.

This Flattering Dress

This most flattering dress in the world is on sale and there is no time to waste! The side ruching on this minimalist dress is every fashionista’s dream, and the sale price only makes things better!

Get the Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress (originally $59) now starting at just $24 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends April 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST.

This Floral Frock

No dress shouts “spring” louder than this one, regardless of which color you choose. It stretch-cotton blend is perfect for warmer weather, and the pockets are perfect for, well, always. We love dresses with pockets!

Get the 1901 Floral Sleeveless Cotton Blend Poplin Dress (originally $89) for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends April 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST.

These Denim Leggings

Jeans — who needs ‘em? Certainly not Us when we have a few pairs of these denim leggings in our closet. They look just like skinnies, but their stretch factor is unbelievable!

Get the The Denim Leggings (originally $55) for just $22 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends April 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST.

This Whimsical Girls Dress

This dress is honestly so cute in every pattern that we wish we could buy one for ourselves, but for now, our little ones will just have to look fabulous instead!

Get the Tucker + Tate Print Short Sleeve Dress (originally $32) or just $19 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends April 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST.

