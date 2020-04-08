We’ve seriously gotten used to our comfortable loungewear. Some of Us haven’t worn a real pair of pants in weeks — which we obviously fully support! Any fashion choices that make you feel at ease are totally cool in our books. After all, who are we to judge?

That being said, there may come a time when you do want to make a slight effort and rock something other than leggings. But if you haven’t slipped into proper denim for a long period of time, there’s a chance you’re not fully prepared to take the plunge. The ultimate solution for this dilemma is a pair of trendy jeggings, and these beauties from Amazon are the perfect pick!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging with free shipping for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Get them as early as April 12, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



Affordable and five-star rated, this pair of jeggings from the Amazon Essentials collection is an ideal pant to pick up for those moments when you need a style upgrade. These are a big step above sweats, but are just as comfortable — and best of all, they look like you tried way harder than you actually did. Naturally, they are made from a super-stretch cotton blend material that slips onto your body effortlessly.

These jeggings come in a number of different colors and prints — some of which resemble a traditional pair of jeans more than others. There’s a light wash and a dark wash pair, and more obscure and funky choices if you’re more of a risk-taker! There’s a green camo option, and even a fabulous plaid if that better suits your aesthetic. This awesome pair of jeggings is seriously coming through right now — and we’re just grateful that such a comfy option is so cute too!

