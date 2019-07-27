48 Hours Only! Pick 3 Mascaras, Get 1 of Them Free at Nordstrom!





As if the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale weren’t already spoiling us with incredible deals in fashion, beauty and home, things just got even better. Yes, seriously! We didn’t think it was possible, but here we are. For this weekend only, we can pick three mascaras from any brand, mixing and matching as we like, and get one of them free!

Deep breath. That’s a whole lot of luxury mascaras to choose from. Wondering how to narrow it down to just three? That’s what we’re here for! We picked out three of our absolute favorites, all with over 1,000 reviews, making them fan favorites, too. Check them out below!

See it: Pick three mascaras and get one of them free at Nordstrom! Offer ends July 28, 2019.

Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara

It should come as a shock to no one that a YSL mascara made our top three. The luxury brand knows its beauty, and the gold and silver packaging of this mascara is just celestially exquisite. This volumizing mascara may deliver a false lash effect in just “a single stroke,” its innovative triple-firm complex conditioning and fixing each individual lash in place for an all-day curl!

Shoppers say they’re living in “compliment city” whenever they wear this mascara, and that the “dramatic” effect totally eliminates the need for falsies. Plus, it’s available in two colors right now: High Density Black and Extreme Blue! Blue may seem a little scary at first, but it can be so, so chic. Try applying black on your top lashes and blue on your bottom lashes for a stunning contrast!

Clinique High Impact Mascara

This Clinique mascara claims to give lashes “instant drama” upon application, resulting in a “fluttery” effect that will have our gaze capturing other gazes everywhere. Shoppers love how they can keep adding on layers and even reapplying “without getting spider lashes” or ending up with any flakes or smudge marks on their face at the end of the day. One even said it lasted through an entire hot yoga class!

Reviewers say they’ll “continue to use it for ages,” therefore eliminating the mascara FOMO cycle we’ve been stuck in for years where we always feel like we’re missing out on something better. It ends here! This mascara is currently available in two colors: Black and the softer Black/Brown!

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara

This “ultra volume-boosting” mascara has a uniquely curved “S” brush that coats lashes for a “full-body fringe.” Lancôme claims the triple coating system will make building up battable lashes a breeze. Just place the concave side of the brush and glide up from lash roots, zig-zagging up to the tips to create separation. Then use the convex side to create a gorgeous “fanned-out effect!”

Shoppers love the “real control” they get with this mascara’s wand and how the formula feels very “soft” on their lashes. Sensitive eyes? Reviewers also say this fragrance-free, ophthalmologist-tested mascara is the only one they’ve tried that hasn’t irritated them!

