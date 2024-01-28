Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My family has never been a “beauty” family — my mom rarely wore much (if any) makeup, my sister and I seldom blew our hair dry and the most skincare any of us applied was a bit of moisturizer before bed and sunscreen in the summer. Looking back, it’s kind of funny that I grew up to be a beauty writer, because I was never really surrounded by it in my childhood.

That’s not to say I wasn’t interested in beauty. I still remember when Sephora opened inside the JCPenney at my small hometown mall — I was completely captivated. I’d visit any chance I got to spritz all the perfumes and marvel at the colorful eyeshadow palettes. My trips prompted my mom to start browsing too, and she quickly discovered a product that became a mainstay in her purse (and amongst our whole family) for well over a decade: the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment.

This lip treatment isn’t your average lip balm you’d find in the drugstore. The ultra-hydrating, buttery stick utilizes sugar derived from sugar cane and beets, as well as fruit oils, to keep lips feeling moisturized for a full 24 hours. Living in rural Pennsylvania, where the weather would dip into the single digits most winters, this quickly became our lifesaver for fending off dry, cracked lips. I still remember the first winter my entire family (including my dad and brother) started using it — within the first few days of swapping to this luxe balm, our chapped lips felt softer, smoother and completely comfortable again. Since then, we’ve never looked back.

If you were to visit my family’s home today, you’d find no less than six of these lip treatments scattered around. There’s always one on deck in my parents’ bathroom, my brother and sister each have their own in their rooms and my mom keeps an array of the tinted ones stashed in different bags. I personally enjoy the colored versions (Peony and Berry are my favorite!) because they add the perfect sheer flush to my lips, making me look and feel put together when I’m not in the mood for lipstick or gloss.

Now that I work in beauty, I constantly tell my mom to never buy me any products, and for the most part, she obliges. However, I can’t deny the excitement I feel when I find a perfectly wrapped Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in my stocking each Christmas. I don’t make it home often anymore, and I probably see her three or four times a year, but every time I swipe on this lip balm it connects me to my mom.

Once you try this lip treatment, you’ll understand my family’s obsession — and after you upgrade from your everyday drugstore option, I promise you’ll never look back. Who knows, maybe it will even spark a family-wide beauty connection like it did for me. Shop the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment now!

