The clock is ticking closer to the end of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and it’s time to scoop up the deals we’ve been eyeing before they sell out. Even with only a few days left, there are still so many great designs at unbelievable prices. This is the perfect time to update our wardrobes for the new year since the massive sale comes to a close Jan. 2.

From cozy leggings to stylish denim jackets to warm winter coats, the Shop With Us team rounded up the best last-minute deals still in stock in the Nordstrom sale.

J.Crew Denim Jacket

The J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket has all the details we love in a classic denim outerwear design including a front button closure, point collar, long sleeves with button cuffs and button-flap chest pockets. We especially love its light blue distressed wash and the rose gold buttons that give it a vintage look. The jacket is unlined and made of 100 percent cotton, which means we can wear this breathable layer in any season.

Shoppers who already own this jacket gushed about the quality of the denim in the reviews. They also love its vintage look. Several shoppers noted that it runs small so eye the size guide carefully and order one size up if necessary for the best fit. This jacket is available in select regular, petite and plus sizes.

See it: Scoop up the J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket (marked down 50 percent off its original $110, now $55) with free shipping while so many sizes are still in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more denim jackets at Nordstrom.

Chelsea28 Little Black Dress

We can never own too many little black dresses and this Chelsea28 Butterfly Sleeve Shift Dress is the perfect addition to our collection. The frock with sheer and fluttery split sleeves and short hemline comes in sizes ranging from extra small to large.

See it: Scoop up the Chelsea28 Butterfly Sleeve Shift Dress (marked down 50 percent off its original $139, now $69) while so many sizes are in stock. Prefer a different style? Check out more dresses in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Fleurette Wool Coat

The Fleurette Loro Piana Wool Long Coat has a simple yet stylish design that’s worth splurging on! This coat is made of 100 percent Loro Piana wool and is fully lined so we’re in for an ultrawarm layer. The coat is available in grey and red and sizes range from 0 to 14.

See it: Scoop up the Fleurette Loro Piana Wool Long Coat (marked down 50 percent off its original $1,228, now $614) while it’s available in two colors and select sizes. Prefer a different style? Check out more coats and jackets in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Bobeaux Cardigan

The Bobeau One-Button Fleece Wrap Cardigan is a cool way to switch up our everyday outerwear style thanks to its unique design with an asymmetrical silhouette and one-button closure. The cardigan is available in 10 colors including a mix of bold shades, neutrals and soft pastels.

See it: Scoop up the Bobeau One-Button Fleece Wrap Cardigan (marked down 50 percent off its original $58, now $29) while it’s available in so many colors and sizes. Prefer a different style? Check out more cardigans and sweaters in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Lucky Brand Booties

The Lucky Brand Brielley Perforated Bootie comes in so many colors! We love the perforated texture and the boot is available in leather and suede. The shoe also features a stylish asymmetrical topline that sets apart from other ankle booties in our closets. The shoe is available in select sizes based on color.

See it: Scoop up the Lucky Brand Brielley Perforated Bootie (marked down 60 percent off its original $139, now $55) while it’s available in so many sizes and colors. Prefer a different style? Check out more booties in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Kenneth Cole New York Double Face Coat

The Kenneth Cole New York Double Face Coat features a warm wool blend with a hidden double-breasted snap closure and stretchy knit sleeves. The coat is available in select sizes and selling out quickly!

See it: Scoop up the Kenneth Cole New York Double Face Coat (marked down 50 percent off its original $220, now $110) while it’s in stock in select sizes. Check out more coats and jackets in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Nordstrom Pearl Leggings

Switch up your regular leggings style with these fun Nordstrom Imitation Pearl Embellished Leggings. The design features mixed finish pearls and a stretchy fabric blend that includes spandex and nylon.

Thanks to the pretty pearl embellishments, these leggings are great for nights out on the town. We’ll be wearing them with a chunky cable knit sweater and ankle booties. For a dressed down look, we’ll be heading out in a long sleeve T-shirt and slip-on sneakers. Sizes range from extra small to XXL.

See it: Scoop up the Nordstrom Imitation Pearl Embellished Leggings (marked down to 40 percent off their original $55, now $33) while so many sizes are in stock. Prefer different leggings? Check out more leggings in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

