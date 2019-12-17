



The best way to keep warm without feeling too bundled up and bulky is with cashmere. This luxurious knit feels so incredibly fancy and is definitely a splurge-worthy item. It’s one of the most sought-after winter weather materials, which is why it makes for the perfect holiday gift!

It can be hard to find cashmere pieces that are affordable as well. But luckily for Us, Nordstrom is here to help! The department store has a bunch of in-house brands that make fashion affordable and accessible, one of which is Halogen. This brand in particular makes a lot of cashmere pieces — and this extra-large scarf is one of our favorites!

Get the Halogen Lightweight Cashmere Scarf for $149, available from Nordstrom!

Scarves are always a great and easy item to gift someone for the holidays, and this cashmere beauty from Nordstrom is sure to be a hit! It’s a simple scarf, but it’s elevated by its cashmere knit. Cashmere can always upgrade any basic, which is why it’s the perfect stocking stuffer!

This Halogen scarf is ultra-light, yet incredibly warm. It’s perfect for layering up in the wintertime because it can keep your neck and chest toasty even on the coldest of days. We hate when we layer up before stepping out into the frigid weather and find ourselves shivering the second we hit air!

Halogen Lightweight Cashmere Scarf (Tan Indochine Heather)

You can wear this large square scarf in a multitude of ways. We love draping it over our chest and shoulders in a triangle formation and then wrapping it around our neck — or creating a simple single loop with it. It can also be worn as an elegant shawl over a dress if you’re going out to a more formal function. It’ll look great no matter how you choose to style it!

This cashmere scarf comes in four different colors — a blush pink, tan brown, light heather grey and classic black. All of these hues are neutrals that can go with just about everything in your closet, and all of them are true winners! Though this scarf may be simple, it’s a timeless style and made from a truly luxe fabric that will definitely please anyone on your holiday shopping list! Get it for yourself as a little treat — or pick it up for someone else this winter season.

